Amenities
Doria Apartments & Townhomes offers affordable, newly remodeled, two and three-bedroom apartments in Virginia Beach, VA! Inside, you'll find upgraded kitchens with sleek countertops, cabinets and double bowl sinks. New bathrooms have quality tubs, vanities and cultured marble tops. We offer walk-in closets and washer/dryer, and select plans have walk out balconies and patios, offering even more space! High-speed Internet access is available, and each home comes with a free security system. If you want to see more, visit our Virginia Beach apartments today and get your apartment tour!