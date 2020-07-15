Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking 24hr maintenance internet access business center

Doria Apartments & Townhomes offers affordable, newly remodeled, two and three-bedroom apartments in Virginia Beach, VA! Inside, you'll find upgraded kitchens with sleek countertops, cabinets and double bowl sinks. New bathrooms have quality tubs, vanities and cultured marble tops. We offer walk-in closets and washer/dryer, and select plans have walk out balconies and patios, offering even more space! High-speed Internet access is available, and each home comes with a free security system. If you want to see more, visit our Virginia Beach apartments today and get your apartment tour!