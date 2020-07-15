All apartments in Virginia Beach
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:35 PM

Doria Apartments & Townhomes

Open Now until 6pm
5516 Seawall Court · (833) 964-1872
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5516 Seawall Court, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Northwest Virginia Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5623LF · Avail. now

$1,066

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Doria Apartments & Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
business center
Doria Apartments & Townhomes offers affordable, newly remodeled, two and three-bedroom apartments in Virginia Beach, VA! Inside, you'll find upgraded kitchens with sleek countertops, cabinets and double bowl sinks. New bathrooms have quality tubs, vanities and cultured marble tops. We offer walk-in closets and washer/dryer, and select plans have walk out balconies and patios, offering even more space! High-speed Internet access is available, and each home comes with a free security system. If you want to see more, visit our Virginia Beach apartments today and get your apartment tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $99
Move-in Fees: $199 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Doria Apartments & Townhomes have any available units?
Doria Apartments & Townhomes has a unit available for $1,066 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Doria Apartments & Townhomes have?
Some of Doria Apartments & Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Doria Apartments & Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Doria Apartments & Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Doria Apartments & Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Doria Apartments & Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Doria Apartments & Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Doria Apartments & Townhomes offers parking.
Does Doria Apartments & Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Doria Apartments & Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Doria Apartments & Townhomes have a pool?
No, Doria Apartments & Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Doria Apartments & Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Doria Apartments & Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Doria Apartments & Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Doria Apartments & Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
