Apartment List
/
VA
/
virginia beach
/
apartments under 800
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

24 Apartments under $800 for rent in Virginia Beach, VA

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $800 in Virginia Beach is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advan...
1 of 15

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakdale Farms-Denby Park
Spring Creek
420 Fort Worth Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$710
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Norfolk, Spring Creek Apartments is convenient to everything! It’s close to public transportation, minutes from ODU, Naval bases, Wards Corner, Downtown Norfolk, and I-64.
1 of 15

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:29 PM
6 Units Available
Brambleton
Mission College
1300 Lead St, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$695
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic location near the best amenities. On-site features include an interactive playground, pool, and fitness center. Near good schools. Homes offer full kitchens with separate dining areas, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated May 14 at 09:43 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayview
Fishermans Landing
9301 Fishermans Road, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
9301-A3 Fishermans Road Available 06/26/20 2 Bedroom at Fisherman's Landing - Welcome to Fisherman's Landing. We have a 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment that is available for move in on December 1st.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakdale Farms-Denby Park
326 Ashlawn Dr Apt 2
326 Ashlawn Drive, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$725
400 sqft
Cute 1 bed 1 bath with water and sewage included. upstairs apt. close to the bus line, Norfolk Bases and minutes from Granby & Southern Shopping Centers.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Glenrock
527 Glenrock Road
527 Glenrock Road, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
Available 9/21/20. $800.00/mo $800.00 security deposit $55 app fee. 2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom. Available 9/21/20. Short walk to Military Circle, Costco, and many shopping centers. Short drive to interstates. Driveway parking. No pets.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
West Ocean View
148 Balview Ave
148 West Balview Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$725
640 sqft
This Property is surely the place you want to call home. This unit is in a well-established Apartment complex and is very peaceful at night.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayview
1203 Hillside Avenue
1203 Hillside Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$775
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable beach living! A few blocks to beach access and very convenient to parks, transportation, schools and quick commute to bases. Includes water/sewer/trash. Onsite laundry! Apply today!

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Shadywood East
1408 Picadilly Street
1408 Picadilly Street, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$725
864 sqft
Cozy 1 bed, 1 bath duplex located in Norfolk. Small dogs allowed with non-refundable pet fee, subject to owner approval. No smoking or vaping. Additional $50 monthly water fee. Available 8/1/2020.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayview
2061 E Ocean View Avenue
2061 East Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Well maintained 2 bedroom apt. Gas heat. Convenient to Little Creek Base and Norfolk Naval Base. Across the street from the Chesapeake Bay.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayview
1957 E Ocean View Avenue
1957 East Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom apartment across the street from the Chesapeake Bay. Convenient to Naval Base.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayview
1221 Hillside Avenue
1221 Hillside Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
700 sqft
Traditional 2 bedroom 1 bath apt. Open floor plan. Conveniently located near Naval Bases and just 1 block from beach.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
East Ocean View
9621 8th Bay Street
9621 8th Bay Street, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$690
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom 1 bath well maintained apt. building w/washer/dryer facility on site. Convenient to Naval Bases, Beach and shopping.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Place
2918 Gazel Street - 1
2918 Gazel Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$699
800 sqft
2 bedroom 1 Bath Water and Sewage included Rent 699 700 sq ft

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakdale Farms-Denby Park
560 Ashlawn Dr #3
560 Ashlawn Drive, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$600
550 sqft
Recently Updated One Bedroom Apartment - Lots of recent updates. Clean and well maintained. Vacant and available now. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5684525)

1 of 6

Last updated February 17 at 10:14 PM
1 Unit Available
South Norfolk
1324 22nd Street
1324 22nd Street, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$695
700 sqft
TENTATIVE SHOWING/RENT DATE: NOW!!! Spacious 2 bed, 1 bath unit that is on the second floor of a duplex. Recently renovated. Located in an established neighborhood close to shopping and bus lines.
Results within 10 miles of Virginia Beach
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
19 Units Available
Glenwood Park
Arlay Point
8600 Glen Myrtle Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$759
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
965 sqft
At Arlay Point Apartments, you’ll find the perfect blend of convenience, style and value. Our spacious, pet friendly apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, dining areas, wood-style flooring and ample closet space.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Lamberts Point
1536 W 40th Street
1536 West 40th Street, Norfolk, VA
8 Bedrooms
$500
3441 sqft
THIS PRICE IS PER BEDROOM IN A SHARED HOUSE FOR ODU STUDENTS. 8 bedroom house with 5 full bathrooms! Renting to ODU Students. only 2 bedrooms left!!! $500-530 per bedroom plus utilities.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Cradock
2 Axson Street
2 Axson Street, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$800
602 sqft
Remodeled 1 bedroom home in great location near shopping, downtown Portsmouth and the shipyard. Quiet area where property is sitting on a large corner lot. Plenty of yard space. Come check out the inside!

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
West Ocean View
233 W Ocean View Avenue
233 West Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$750
1 bdrm apt. across street from the beach and shopping. Laundry room on premise. Convenient to Naval Bases. Owner/Agent. Water & sewage included or owner is offering all utilities included for $890.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Glenwood Park
343 Woodview Avenue
343 Woodview Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$795
507 sqft
Very nice 1 bedroom duplex, walking distance to Norfolk Naval Base, convenient to shopping and restaurants. Fenced in backyard. Near ODU. Apply online @ aslettteam.com

1 of 6

Last updated July 8 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
4617 Colley Avenue
4617 Colley Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$775
300 sqft
Cozy 1 bed, 1 bath condo located near ODU, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. This charming home comes fully furnished! Includes mattress, pans, toaster oven, and more! Parking space in the back for off-street parking. No pets allowed.

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Norfolk
2624 Detroit Street
2624 Detroit St, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$700
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE-IN READY! 1 BEDROOM UNIT ON 2ND FLOOR WITH GAS AND WATER INCLUDED. TENANT PAYS OWN ELECTRIC. REAL HARDWOOD FLOORS. SHARED LAUNDRY ROOM. $50 APP FEE PER ADULT WITH COPY OF PHOTO ID AND PROOF OF INCOME.
City Guide for Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach is an east coast city made up of navy bases, touristy resorts, and genuinely Virginian attractions. Not to mention, a very special breed of people fit to live life like they’re on a year-round beach vacation. For a comfortable transition to living the good life, take a look at these tips and tricks for renting in the various boroughs of Virginia Beach.

Having trouble with Craigslist Virginia Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $800 in Virginia Beach, VA

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $800 in Virginia Beach is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $800 in Virginia Beach in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $800 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

