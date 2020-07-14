Bridle Creek Apartments

Amenities

w/d hookup 24hr maintenance cable included air conditioning ceiling fan package receiving

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup cable included carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance package receiving

Located in beautiful Virginia Beach, VA, Bridle Creek is an award-winning community that provides a comfortable home close to all that the area has to offer. We offer spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that deliver essential features to make your life comfortable. Our pet-friendly apartment community features beautiful grounds surrounded by canals and a location close to the Oceana Naval Base, the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek and the Naval Air Station. Take a tour and discover the benefits of Bridle Creek living today!