Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Bridle Creek Apartments

1508 Halter Dr · (833) 603-1170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1508 Halter Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23464

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1520H-F · Avail. Sep 10

$897

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1525H-D · Avail. Aug 10

$1,041

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 1512H-C · Avail. Aug 10

$1,041

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 4904C-H · Avail. Sep 10

$1,041

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bridle Creek Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
24hr maintenance
cable included
air conditioning
ceiling fan
package receiving
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
package receiving
Located in beautiful Virginia Beach, VA, Bridle Creek is an award-winning community that provides a comfortable home close to all that the area has to offer. We offer spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that deliver essential features to make your life comfortable. Our pet-friendly apartment community features beautiful grounds surrounded by canals and a location close to the Oceana Naval Base, the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek and the Naval Air Station. Take a tour and discover the benefits of Bridle Creek living today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bridle Creek Apartments have any available units?
Bridle Creek Apartments has 4 units available starting at $897 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Bridle Creek Apartments have?
Some of Bridle Creek Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, 24hr maintenance, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bridle Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Bridle Creek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bridle Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Bridle Creek Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does Bridle Creek Apartments offer parking?
No, Bridle Creek Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Bridle Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bridle Creek Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bridle Creek Apartments have a pool?
No, Bridle Creek Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Bridle Creek Apartments have accessible units?
No, Bridle Creek Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Bridle Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Bridle Creek Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
