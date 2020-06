Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous 2 unit condo just blocks from the oceanfront! The home has 3 large bedrooms each with

their own full bath plus a half bath for visitors. The second level features an open floor plan with a

large kitchen/dining room combo and large living room area great for entertaining or family

functions. Great for anyone that wants the beach life year round! Applications can be completed

at https://kwtc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/