Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:12 AM

811 Graduate Court

Location

811 Graduate Court, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Northwest Virginia Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath townhome centrally located in Virginia Beach. Home features modern appliances including refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Living room with fireplace and separate dining room area. Laminate and Vinyl flooring throughout for easy care! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, great privacy and driveway space parking. Community amenities include pool, tennis courts and playgrounds. Near to interstates, military bases, schools, restaurants and shopping. Available June 1st, pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Does 811 Graduate Court have any available units?
811 Graduate Court has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 Graduate Court have?
Some of 811 Graduate Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Graduate Court currently offering any rent specials?
811 Graduate Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Graduate Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 Graduate Court is pet friendly.
Does 811 Graduate Court offer parking?
Yes, 811 Graduate Court does offer parking.
Does 811 Graduate Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 Graduate Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Graduate Court have a pool?
Yes, 811 Graduate Court has a pool.
Does 811 Graduate Court have accessible units?
No, 811 Graduate Court does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Graduate Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 Graduate Court has units with dishwashers.
