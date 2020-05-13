811 Graduate Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool tennis court

Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath townhome centrally located in Virginia Beach. Home features modern appliances including refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Living room with fireplace and separate dining room area. Laminate and Vinyl flooring throughout for easy care! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, great privacy and driveway space parking. Community amenities include pool, tennis courts and playgrounds. Near to interstates, military bases, schools, restaurants and shopping. Available June 1st, pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.