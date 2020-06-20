Rent Calculator
804 Fraternity Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
804 Fraternity Court
804 Fraternity Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
804 Fraternity Court, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Northwest Virginia Beach
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
REMODELED, spacious 3 bedroom, must see on cul-de-sac.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 804 Fraternity Court have any available units?
804 Fraternity Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Virginia Beach, VA
.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Virginia Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 804 Fraternity Court have?
Some of 804 Fraternity Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 804 Fraternity Court currently offering any rent specials?
804 Fraternity Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Fraternity Court pet-friendly?
No, 804 Fraternity Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach
.
Does 804 Fraternity Court offer parking?
No, 804 Fraternity Court does not offer parking.
Does 804 Fraternity Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 804 Fraternity Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Fraternity Court have a pool?
No, 804 Fraternity Court does not have a pool.
Does 804 Fraternity Court have accessible units?
No, 804 Fraternity Court does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Fraternity Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 Fraternity Court has units with dishwashers.
