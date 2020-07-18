All apartments in Virginia Beach
736 Rock Creek Court

736 Rock Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

736 Rock Creek Court, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Northwest Virginia Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming townhome with bright open plan. New carpeting, windows and paint. Wood-burning fireplace, eat-in kitchen. Showings begin 7/14/2020. Enjoy 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in Lynbrook Landing. Convenient to interstates and close to Towne Center or Military Circle area outlets, Little Creek and Gate 5. Cute fenced-in back yard. Entry has sunken living area, dining area, laundry downstairs. New HVAC 4/2020. Pet friendly under 50 pounds. Go to www.bhhstownerentals.com for online application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 Rock Creek Court have any available units?
736 Rock Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 736 Rock Creek Court have?
Some of 736 Rock Creek Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 Rock Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
736 Rock Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 Rock Creek Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 736 Rock Creek Court is pet friendly.
Does 736 Rock Creek Court offer parking?
No, 736 Rock Creek Court does not offer parking.
Does 736 Rock Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 736 Rock Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 Rock Creek Court have a pool?
No, 736 Rock Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 736 Rock Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 736 Rock Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 736 Rock Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 736 Rock Creek Court has units with dishwashers.
