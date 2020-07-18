736 Rock Creek Court

Amenities

Charming townhome with bright open plan. New carpeting, windows and paint. Wood-burning fireplace, eat-in kitchen. Showings begin 7/14/2020. Enjoy 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in Lynbrook Landing. Convenient to interstates and close to Towne Center or Military Circle area outlets, Little Creek and Gate 5. Cute fenced-in back yard. Entry has sunken living area, dining area, laundry downstairs. New HVAC 4/2020. Pet friendly under 50 pounds. Go to www.bhhstownerentals.com for online application.