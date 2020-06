Amenities

Available 8/15. Come check out this updated 3 bed 2 bath ranch in Aragona before its gone! Wonderful open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Kitchen with granite and soft close drawers. Stainless steel appliances. Updated bathrooms with granite counters. Sit back and relax in your big fenced backyard. Close to shopping and bases. Welcome home! Washer/dryer conveys as is. Tenant must set up EFT for rent payments or convenience fee will be added to Mo. Rent. Owner prefers 2 year lease if possible. Pets negotiable with $350 Nonrefundable pet fee per approved pet.