Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave carpet range refrigerator

Beautiful 3 bedroom home in central Virginia Beach! This home is newly done and ready to be your home! With fresh paint, carpets, and updates you will be thrilled with the level of detail and comfort. Located near easy highway, base, and shopping access you will have plenty to do while you live in comfort. Do not miss out on this one. Call or email today and let us make this house your home!