Home
/
Virginia Beach, VA
/
609 Chancery Sq
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM
609 Chancery Sq
609 Chancery Square

(757) 217-0924
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Virginia Beach
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location
609 Chancery Square, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
3 Bedrooms
Unit 609 Chancery Sq · Avail. Aug 15
$1,300
3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
609 Chancery Sq Available 08/15/20 609 Chancery Sq - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse. Spacious step down living room, large master with walk in closet, eat in kitchen, and fenced in yard with shed.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2860016)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 609 Chancery Sq have any available units?
609 Chancery Sq has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Virginia Beach Rent Report
.
Is 609 Chancery Sq currently offering any rent specials?
609 Chancery Sq is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Chancery Sq pet-friendly?
No, 609 Chancery Sq is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach
.
Does 609 Chancery Sq offer parking?
No, 609 Chancery Sq does not offer parking.
Does 609 Chancery Sq have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Chancery Sq does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Chancery Sq have a pool?
No, 609 Chancery Sq does not have a pool.
Does 609 Chancery Sq have accessible units?
No, 609 Chancery Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Chancery Sq have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Chancery Sq does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Chancery Sq have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 Chancery Sq does not have units with air conditioning.
