Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:03 AM

522 Rivers Reach #204

522 Rivers Reach · (757) 428-0432
Location

522 Rivers Reach, Virginia Beach, VA 23452

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
A beautifully renovated second story retreat, ready for you! Fresh paint, new flooring, beautiful sunroom/office, large bedrooms and plenty of storage, you are sure to love this beautiful home.

Pool access, two designated parking spaces and one guest pass. and water are included! Conveniently located near highway and bases. 7 mins from beach, 2 mins to Lynnhaven mall, 5 mins to Nas Oceana.

Washer & dryer included!
Utilities not included (except for water)
One year lease
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Rivers Reach #204 have any available units?
522 Rivers Reach #204 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 Rivers Reach #204 have?
Some of 522 Rivers Reach #204's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Rivers Reach #204 currently offering any rent specials?
522 Rivers Reach #204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Rivers Reach #204 pet-friendly?
No, 522 Rivers Reach #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 522 Rivers Reach #204 offer parking?
Yes, 522 Rivers Reach #204 does offer parking.
Does 522 Rivers Reach #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 Rivers Reach #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Rivers Reach #204 have a pool?
Yes, 522 Rivers Reach #204 has a pool.
Does 522 Rivers Reach #204 have accessible units?
No, 522 Rivers Reach #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Rivers Reach #204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 Rivers Reach #204 has units with dishwashers.
