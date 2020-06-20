522 Rivers Reach #204

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

A beautifully renovated second story retreat, ready for you! Fresh paint, new flooring, beautiful sunroom/office, large bedrooms and plenty of storage, you are sure to love this beautiful home.



Pool access, two designated parking spaces and one guest pass. and water are included! Conveniently located near highway and bases. 7 mins from beach, 2 mins to Lynnhaven mall, 5 mins to Nas Oceana.



Washer & dryer included!

Utilities not included (except for water)

One year lease

A beautifully renovated retreat, ready for you! Fresh paint, new flooring, beautiful sunroom/office, large bedrooms and plenty of storage, you are sure to love this beautiful home.



Pool access, two designated parking spaces and one guest pass. and water are included! Conveniently located near highway and bases. 7 mins from beach, 2 mins to Lynnhaven mall, 5 mins to Nas Oceana.