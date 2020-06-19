5104 Sammy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Gorgeous is the only way to describe this home!Beautiful remodel completed less than a year ago.Screened in back porch to enjoy pest free gourmet meals cooked in a huge "chefs dream" kitchen; granite countertops, new appliances,large eat at island.Plenty of living and entertainment space.Wood floors throughout, separate laundry room.Master bedroom has ensuite bath.2 large additional bdrms and and a full bath. Location is perfect!5min from the Outlet Mall,IKEA,64 and military bases.Minutes from Towncenter.This dog friendly home welcomes your 25lb pooch to a huge fenced backyard.Complete with storage sheds and covered area for kayaks or jet skis!Move in ready.