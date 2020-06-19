All apartments in Virginia Beach
Find more places like 5104 Sammy Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Virginia Beach, VA
/
5104 Sammy Street
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:20 AM

5104 Sammy Street

5104 Sammy Street · (757) 718-3448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Virginia Beach
See all
Northwest Virginia Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5104 Sammy Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Northwest Virginia Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1513 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Gorgeous is the only way to describe this home!Beautiful remodel completed less than a year ago.Screened in back porch to enjoy pest free gourmet meals cooked in a huge "chefs dream" kitchen; granite countertops, new appliances,large eat at island.Plenty of living and entertainment space.Wood floors throughout, separate laundry room.Master bedroom has ensuite bath.2 large additional bdrms and and a full bath. Location is perfect!5min from the Outlet Mall,IKEA,64 and military bases.Minutes from Towncenter.This dog friendly home welcomes your 25lb pooch to a huge fenced backyard.Complete with storage sheds and covered area for kayaks or jet skis!Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5104 Sammy Street have any available units?
5104 Sammy Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5104 Sammy Street have?
Some of 5104 Sammy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5104 Sammy Street currently offering any rent specials?
5104 Sammy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5104 Sammy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5104 Sammy Street is pet friendly.
Does 5104 Sammy Street offer parking?
Yes, 5104 Sammy Street does offer parking.
Does 5104 Sammy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5104 Sammy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5104 Sammy Street have a pool?
No, 5104 Sammy Street does not have a pool.
Does 5104 Sammy Street have accessible units?
No, 5104 Sammy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5104 Sammy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5104 Sammy Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5104 Sammy Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chartwell Apartments
6464 Chartwell Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Saltmeadow Bay Apartments
757 Saltmeadow Bay Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Pembroke Town Center Apartments
4616 Broad St
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Magnolia Chase
5700 Magnolia Chase Way
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Encore 4505 at Town Center
4505 Main Street Suite 195
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Kings Grant Landing
1000 Sir Timothy Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Southern Pine
2520 Allie Nicole Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
226 Oceana
226 Birch Lake Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Similar Pages

Virginia Beach 1 BedroomsVirginia Beach 2 Bedrooms
Virginia Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsVirginia Beach Pet Friendly Places
Virginia Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Virginia BeachNortheast Virginia Beach
North Central
Level Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity