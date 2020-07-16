Rent Calculator
495 Adkins Arch
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:40 PM
495 Adkins Arch
495 Adkins Arch
No Longer Available
Location
495 Adkins Arch, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Northwest Virginia Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Private end-unit condo in quiet neighborhood. All appliances included. Newer flooring, kitchen counter tops and SS appliances. Spacious, open floor plan with large bedrooms and a bonus room/office.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 495 Adkins Arch have any available units?
495 Adkins Arch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Virginia Beach, VA
.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Virginia Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 495 Adkins Arch have?
Some of 495 Adkins Arch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 495 Adkins Arch currently offering any rent specials?
495 Adkins Arch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 495 Adkins Arch pet-friendly?
No, 495 Adkins Arch is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach
.
Does 495 Adkins Arch offer parking?
No, 495 Adkins Arch does not offer parking.
Does 495 Adkins Arch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 495 Adkins Arch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 495 Adkins Arch have a pool?
No, 495 Adkins Arch does not have a pool.
Does 495 Adkins Arch have accessible units?
No, 495 Adkins Arch does not have accessible units.
Does 495 Adkins Arch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 495 Adkins Arch has units with dishwashers.
