484 Goodspeed Road Available 09/08/20 Princess Anne Hills Waterfront Home w/Pool! Ready 09-08-2020!! Excellent Schools!! North End Beaches! Pet Friendly! - A stunning waterfront pool home at North End! Available 09-08-2020!! Nestled on a large treed lot on a cul-de-sac! Dock, bulkhead, and deep water access! Formal living room and dining room PLUS family room, entertainment room, & sun room! Stunning vintage chandeliers throughout! Updated eat-in kitchen overlooking the pool features island with gas stove, double ovens, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops!!

You will love the bonus downstairs entertainment room with wet bar! Relax in your beautiful in-ground pool overlooking the water on a wooded acre lot! Spacious rooms, all recently renovated including newer fixtures, updated appliances, and more!! Top rated schools and a short jaunt to the oceanfront! Pet friendly & multi-year leases available on a case-by-case basis for well qualified applicants. Review the criteria below & select "contact us" or call for your showing of this great home before it's gone!! (757)481-0441!!

CRITERIA CONSIDERED – PLEASE READ:

- Credit (Account standing w/out judgments/repo’s/collections/open bankruptcies)

- Beacon/FICO score (600 or higher)

- Debt to income ratio (Should be below 40% including prospective rent)

- Employment history (submit paystubs/Employment Letters/LES)

- Rental/mortgage history/utilities (Payment history – no late payments or balances owed)

- Eviction proceedings records (Should be none – you can owe no landlords or be breaking a lease)

- A Deposit equal to 1 month’s rent due upon approval PLUS pet deposits – if applicable

SCHOOL ZONES:

Linkhorn Park Elementary, Virginia Beach Middle, and Cox High School

MILES TO MILITARY BASES:

Dam Neck Fleet Training Center - 10 miles

Little Creek Amphibious Base - 14 miles

Norfolk Naval Base - 26 miles

Portsmouth Naval Medical Center - 24 miles

Oceana Naval Air Station - 10 miles

SHOWING/APPLICATION DETAILS:

Call now for your showing (757)481-0441 or visit www.PropertyManagementVB.com to secure this home with an application & request more information about the home & Stephanie Clark Property Management!



