484 Goodspeed Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

484 Goodspeed Road

484 Goodspeed Road · (757) 481-0441
Location

484 Goodspeed Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
North Virginia Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 484 Goodspeed Road · Avail. Sep 8

$4,050

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2525 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
484 Goodspeed Road Available 09/08/20 Princess Anne Hills Waterfront Home w/Pool! Ready 09-08-2020!! Excellent Schools!! North End Beaches! Pet Friendly! - A stunning waterfront pool home at North End! Available 09-08-2020!! Nestled on a large treed lot on a cul-de-sac! Dock, bulkhead, and deep water access! Formal living room and dining room PLUS family room, entertainment room, & sun room! Stunning vintage chandeliers throughout! Updated eat-in kitchen overlooking the pool features island with gas stove, double ovens, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops!!
.
You will love the bonus downstairs entertainment room with wet bar! Relax in your beautiful in-ground pool overlooking the water on a wooded acre lot! Spacious rooms, all recently renovated including newer fixtures, updated appliances, and more!! Top rated schools and a short jaunt to the oceanfront! Pet friendly & multi-year leases available on a case-by-case basis for well qualified applicants. Review the criteria below & select "contact us" or call for your showing of this great home before it's gone!! (757)481-0441!!
.
CRITERIA CONSIDERED – PLEASE READ:
- Credit (Account standing w/out judgments/repo’s/collections/open bankruptcies)
- Beacon/FICO score (600 or higher)
- Debt to income ratio (Should be below 40% including prospective rent)
- Employment history (submit paystubs/Employment Letters/LES)
- Rental/mortgage history/utilities (Payment history – no late payments or balances owed)
- Eviction proceedings records (Should be none – you can owe no landlords or be breaking a lease)
- A Deposit equal to 1 month’s rent due upon approval PLUS pet deposits – if applicable
.
SCHOOL ZONES:
Linkhorn Park Elementary, Virginia Beach Middle, and Cox High School
.
MILES TO MILITARY BASES:
Dam Neck Fleet Training Center - 10 miles
Little Creek Amphibious Base - 14 miles
Norfolk Naval Base - 26 miles
Portsmouth Naval Medical Center - 24 miles
Oceana Naval Air Station - 10 miles
.
SHOWING/APPLICATION DETAILS:
Call now for your showing (757)481-0441 or visit www.PropertyManagementVB.com to secure this home with an application & request more information about the home & Stephanie Clark Property Management!

(RLNE4572300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 484 Goodspeed Road have any available units?
484 Goodspeed Road has a unit available for $4,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 484 Goodspeed Road have?
Some of 484 Goodspeed Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 484 Goodspeed Road currently offering any rent specials?
484 Goodspeed Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 484 Goodspeed Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 484 Goodspeed Road is pet friendly.
Does 484 Goodspeed Road offer parking?
Yes, 484 Goodspeed Road offers parking.
Does 484 Goodspeed Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 484 Goodspeed Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 484 Goodspeed Road have a pool?
Yes, 484 Goodspeed Road has a pool.
Does 484 Goodspeed Road have accessible units?
No, 484 Goodspeed Road does not have accessible units.
Does 484 Goodspeed Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 484 Goodspeed Road has units with dishwashers.
