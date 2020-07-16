Amenities
484 Goodspeed Road Available 09/08/20 Princess Anne Hills Waterfront Home w/Pool! Ready 09-08-2020!! Excellent Schools!! North End Beaches! Pet Friendly! - A stunning waterfront pool home at North End! Available 09-08-2020!! Nestled on a large treed lot on a cul-de-sac! Dock, bulkhead, and deep water access! Formal living room and dining room PLUS family room, entertainment room, & sun room! Stunning vintage chandeliers throughout! Updated eat-in kitchen overlooking the pool features island with gas stove, double ovens, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops!!
.
You will love the bonus downstairs entertainment room with wet bar! Relax in your beautiful in-ground pool overlooking the water on a wooded acre lot! Spacious rooms, all recently renovated including newer fixtures, updated appliances, and more!! Top rated schools and a short jaunt to the oceanfront! Pet friendly & multi-year leases available on a case-by-case basis for well qualified applicants. Review the criteria below & select "contact us" or call for your showing of this great home before it's gone!! (757)481-0441!!
.
CRITERIA CONSIDERED – PLEASE READ:
- Credit (Account standing w/out judgments/repo’s/collections/open bankruptcies)
- Beacon/FICO score (600 or higher)
- Debt to income ratio (Should be below 40% including prospective rent)
- Employment history (submit paystubs/Employment Letters/LES)
- Rental/mortgage history/utilities (Payment history – no late payments or balances owed)
- Eviction proceedings records (Should be none – you can owe no landlords or be breaking a lease)
- A Deposit equal to 1 month’s rent due upon approval PLUS pet deposits – if applicable
.
SCHOOL ZONES:
Linkhorn Park Elementary, Virginia Beach Middle, and Cox High School
.
MILES TO MILITARY BASES:
Dam Neck Fleet Training Center - 10 miles
Little Creek Amphibious Base - 14 miles
Norfolk Naval Base - 26 miles
Portsmouth Naval Medical Center - 24 miles
Oceana Naval Air Station - 10 miles
.
SHOWING/APPLICATION DETAILS:
Call now for your showing (757)481-0441 or visit www.PropertyManagementVB.com to secure this home with an application & request more information about the home & Stephanie Clark Property Management!
(RLNE4572300)