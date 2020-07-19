4717 Woodglen Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Available in August, This home is awesome. Don't miss your opportunity to get the space, master suite, location and amenities you want in a place that allows your furry friend if you have one.



This is a beautiful home in the Kempsville Lakes community. Take advantage of the community playgrounds, pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and water features.



At home enjoy plush padding and carpeting upstairs with beautiful flooring downstairs. Your fully equipped kitchen is ready for your culinary experiments. The wet bar is ready for you to further entertain your guest. Your master suite has plenty of room for a sitting area with your King-sized bed set. It also includes an extra closet in the bath.



Fenced-in back yard, washer/dryer hookups, electric garage door opener.

Pet friendly (fees and restrictions apply)



650+ credit is required

Property is currently occupied, call or text to set an appointment.



Clarence Nimmo, agent

KRS Holdings, Inc.

www.krsholdings.com



(RLNE5917808)