4717 Woodglen Ct
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4717 Woodglen Ct

4717 Woodglen Court · (804) 393-1965
Location

4717 Woodglen Court, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Kempsville Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1595 · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Available in August, This home is awesome. Don't miss your opportunity to get the space, master suite, location and amenities you want in a place that allows your furry friend if you have one.

This is a beautiful home in the Kempsville Lakes community. Take advantage of the community playgrounds, pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and water features.

At home enjoy plush padding and carpeting upstairs with beautiful flooring downstairs. Your fully equipped kitchen is ready for your culinary experiments. The wet bar is ready for you to further entertain your guest. Your master suite has plenty of room for a sitting area with your King-sized bed set. It also includes an extra closet in the bath.

Fenced-in back yard, washer/dryer hookups, electric garage door opener.
Pet friendly (fees and restrictions apply)

650+ credit is required
Property is currently occupied, call or text to set an appointment.

Clarence Nimmo, agent
KRS Holdings, Inc.
www.krsholdings.com

(RLNE5917808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4717 Woodglen Ct have any available units?
4717 Woodglen Ct has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4717 Woodglen Ct have?
Some of 4717 Woodglen Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4717 Woodglen Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4717 Woodglen Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4717 Woodglen Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4717 Woodglen Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4717 Woodglen Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4717 Woodglen Ct offers parking.
Does 4717 Woodglen Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4717 Woodglen Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4717 Woodglen Ct have a pool?
Yes, 4717 Woodglen Ct has a pool.
Does 4717 Woodglen Ct have accessible units?
No, 4717 Woodglen Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4717 Woodglen Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4717 Woodglen Ct has units with dishwashers.
