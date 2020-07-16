All apartments in Virginia Beach
434 N Oceana Boulevard
434 N Oceana Boulevard

434 North Oceana Boulevard · (757) 499-5911
Location

434 North Oceana Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Northeast Virginia Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

Wow! Gotta love this one! Luxury living doesn't get any better, an amazing wide open floor plan you can't resist! This gorgeous Duplex features: Renovated Kitchen/Highland W/Granite Counters, Premium Kitchen Cabinetry W/Slow Close Doors, Premium Bathroom Vanity W/Granite Counters Premium Appliances, Oversized Laundry Room/Pantry, Bonus Room/Motorcycle Garage, Privacy Fence/Deck. Free lawn maintenance for 6 months. Located few blocks from NAS Oceana, Lynnhaven Mall, Walmart & other city amenities. ONLY 2 CAR PARKING IS AVAILABLE FOR THIS UNIT & SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED! CALL NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 N Oceana Boulevard have any available units?
434 N Oceana Boulevard has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 434 N Oceana Boulevard have?
Some of 434 N Oceana Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 N Oceana Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
434 N Oceana Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 N Oceana Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 434 N Oceana Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 434 N Oceana Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 434 N Oceana Boulevard offers parking.
Does 434 N Oceana Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 N Oceana Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 N Oceana Boulevard have a pool?
No, 434 N Oceana Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 434 N Oceana Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 434 N Oceana Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 434 N Oceana Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 434 N Oceana Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
