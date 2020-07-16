434 N Oceana Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Wow! Gotta love this one! Luxury living doesn't get any better, an amazing wide open floor plan you can't resist! This gorgeous Duplex features: Renovated Kitchen/Highland W/Granite Counters, Premium Kitchen Cabinetry W/Slow Close Doors, Premium Bathroom Vanity W/Granite Counters Premium Appliances, Oversized Laundry Room/Pantry, Bonus Room/Motorcycle Garage, Privacy Fence/Deck. Free lawn maintenance for 6 months. Located few blocks from NAS Oceana, Lynnhaven Mall, Walmart & other city amenities. ONLY 2 CAR PARKING IS AVAILABLE FOR THIS UNIT & SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED! CALL NOW!