3920 Vanderhorst Drive

Amenities
Spacious 4 BR, 2.5BA home in desirable Towne Square! Close to everything-VB Town Center, bases, I-64 & 264! Bright and open floor plan, hardwood floors and tile on first floor, carpet on second. Master suite w/jetted tub and private balcony, great room has 2-story ceilings, gas fireplace, and lots of natural light with lots of windows. 2 car garage and fenced backyard with deck. Multi-year lease optional. Association amenities include pool, clubhouse, grounds maintenance, exercise room, playground & walking paths. Apply online @https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21251