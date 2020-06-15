All apartments in Virginia Beach
3920 Vanderhorst Drive

3920 Vanderhorst Drive · (757) 456-2345
Location

3920 Vanderhorst Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Towne Square

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Spacious 4 BR, 2.5BA home in desirable Towne Square! Close to everything-VB Town Center, bases, I-64 & 264! Bright and open floor plan, hardwood floors and tile on first floor, carpet on second. Master suite w/jetted tub and private balcony, great room has 2-story ceilings, gas fireplace, and lots of natural light with lots of windows. 2 car garage and fenced backyard with deck. Multi-year lease optional. Association amenities include pool, clubhouse, grounds maintenance, exercise room, playground & walking paths. Apply online @https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21251

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3920 Vanderhorst Drive have any available units?
3920 Vanderhorst Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3920 Vanderhorst Drive have?
Some of 3920 Vanderhorst Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3920 Vanderhorst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3920 Vanderhorst Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 Vanderhorst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3920 Vanderhorst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 3920 Vanderhorst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3920 Vanderhorst Drive does offer parking.
Does 3920 Vanderhorst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3920 Vanderhorst Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 Vanderhorst Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3920 Vanderhorst Drive has a pool.
Does 3920 Vanderhorst Drive have accessible units?
No, 3920 Vanderhorst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 Vanderhorst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3920 Vanderhorst Drive has units with dishwashers.
