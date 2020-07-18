3616 Silina Drive

3 BED / 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY - UPDATED THREE BEDROOM RANCH HOME CENTRALLY LOCATED IN VIRGINIA BEACH. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES. MASTER BEDROOM WITH BATH AND TWO SEPARATE CLOSETS. FENCED BACKYARD. ATTACHED ONE-CAR GARAGE. PET CONSIDERED.
(RLNE5914625)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
