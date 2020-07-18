All apartments in Virginia Beach
Find more places like 3616 Silina Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Virginia Beach, VA
/
3616 Silina Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

3616 Silina Drive

3616 Silina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Virginia Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3616 Silina Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23452

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 BED / 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY - UPDATED THREE BEDROOM RANCH HOME CENTRALLY LOCATED IN VIRGINIA BEACH. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES. MASTER BEDROOM WITH BATH AND TWO SEPARATE CLOSETS. FENCED BACKYARD. ATTACHED ONE-CAR GARAGE. PET CONSIDERED.

(RLNE5914625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3616 Silina Drive have any available units?
3616 Silina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3616 Silina Drive have?
Some of 3616 Silina Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3616 Silina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3616 Silina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 Silina Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3616 Silina Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3616 Silina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3616 Silina Drive offers parking.
Does 3616 Silina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3616 Silina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 Silina Drive have a pool?
No, 3616 Silina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3616 Silina Drive have accessible units?
No, 3616 Silina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 Silina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3616 Silina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mayflower Apartments
205 34th St
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
The Cascades
2133 Amberbrooke Way
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Bayville
1512 Kindly Ln
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
The Mayfair Apartments
5826 Newtown Arch
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Marina Shores
2257 Willow Oak Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Premier Apartments
165 Central Park Avenue
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Latitudes
1701 Chase Pointe Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Diamond Springs
5800 Bangor Sq
Virginia Beach, VA 23455

Similar Pages

Virginia Beach 1 BedroomsVirginia Beach 2 Bedrooms
Virginia Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsVirginia Beach Pet Friendly Places
Virginia Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norfolk, VAChesapeake, VANewport News, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VACarrollton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Virginia BeachNortheast Virginia Beach
North Central

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University