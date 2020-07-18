3616 Silina Drive

Amenities

3 BED / 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY - UPDATED THREE BEDROOM RANCH HOME CENTRALLY LOCATED IN VIRGINIA BEACH. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES. MASTER BEDROOM WITH BATH AND TWO SEPARATE CLOSETS. FENCED BACKYARD. ATTACHED ONE-CAR GARAGE. PET CONSIDERED.



