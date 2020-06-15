All apartments in Virginia Beach
Find more places like 3317 Ocean Shore Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Virginia Beach, VA
/
3317 Ocean Shore Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:23 PM

3317 Ocean Shore Avenue

3317 Ocean Shore Avenue · (757) 481-7190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Virginia Beach
See all
Northeast Virginia Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3317 Ocean Shore Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Northeast Virginia Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2411 · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1201 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
gym
game room
parking
pool table
media room
Experience upscale resort living at the Overture....Active Adult Community. This 2 bedroom 2 bath unit boasts a gourmet kitchen, center prep island, sleek GE stainless appliances, glass-tiled backsplash, espresso wood cabinetry and granite countertops. Bathrooms are modern and spacious with dual vanities, walk-in tile shower and soothing garden tub. Designer lighting throughout and large windows for abundant natural light. The community offers secure building access, covered parking, direct beach access, rooftop lounge, concierge desk, 24 hour coffee bar, fitness center, billiards, game room and media room. Enjoy views of the bay and Lynnhaven River. Conveniently located at the foot of the Lesner Bridge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 Ocean Shore Avenue have any available units?
3317 Ocean Shore Avenue has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3317 Ocean Shore Avenue have?
Some of 3317 Ocean Shore Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3317 Ocean Shore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3317 Ocean Shore Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 Ocean Shore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3317 Ocean Shore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 3317 Ocean Shore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3317 Ocean Shore Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3317 Ocean Shore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3317 Ocean Shore Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 Ocean Shore Avenue have a pool?
No, 3317 Ocean Shore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3317 Ocean Shore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3317 Ocean Shore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 Ocean Shore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3317 Ocean Shore Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3317 Ocean Shore Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legends At The Beach
3100 Hunters Chase Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Saltmeadow Bay Apartments
757 Saltmeadow Bay Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Mayflower Apartments
205 34th St
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Brenneman Farm
4400 Sanibel Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Courtyards at Chanticleer
1421 Automne Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Diamond North
1350 Sapphire Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Mezzo Apartment Homes
305 Mezzo Lane
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Diamond Springs
5800 Bangor Sq
Virginia Beach, VA 23455

Similar Pages

Virginia Beach 1 BedroomsVirginia Beach 2 Bedrooms
Virginia Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsVirginia Beach Pet Friendly Places
Virginia Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Virginia BeachNortheast Virginia Beach
North Central
Level Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity