3317 Ocean Shore Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar concierge gym game room parking pool table media room

Experience upscale resort living at the Overture....Active Adult Community. This 2 bedroom 2 bath unit boasts a gourmet kitchen, center prep island, sleek GE stainless appliances, glass-tiled backsplash, espresso wood cabinetry and granite countertops. Bathrooms are modern and spacious with dual vanities, walk-in tile shower and soothing garden tub. Designer lighting throughout and large windows for abundant natural light. The community offers secure building access, covered parking, direct beach access, rooftop lounge, concierge desk, 24 hour coffee bar, fitness center, billiards, game room and media room. Enjoy views of the bay and Lynnhaven River. Conveniently located at the foot of the Lesner Bridge.