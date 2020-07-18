2649 Au Sable Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom home in Lake Placid! Convenient to military bases, interstate, and shopping. Open floor plan with living room, dining room, and family room with fireplace. Updated kitchen features ceramic tile, new countertops and stainless steel appliances. Huge garage with large unfinished loft/room upstairs - perfect for your workshop, and plenty of storage for canoes, kayaks and toys. Waterfront on West Neck Creek - drop your canoe in your backyard! Must see! Sorry, no pets - firm, and no smoking inside.