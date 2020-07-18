All apartments in Virginia Beach
Find more places like 2649 Au Sable Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Virginia Beach, VA
/
2649 Au Sable Place
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

2649 Au Sable Place

2649 Au Sable Place · (888) 737-9246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Virginia Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

2649 Au Sable Place, Virginia Beach, VA 23453
Lake Placid

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1595 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom home in Lake Placid! Convenient to military bases, interstate, and shopping. Open floor plan with living room, dining room, and family room with fireplace. Updated kitchen features ceramic tile, new countertops and stainless steel appliances. Huge garage with large unfinished loft/room upstairs - perfect for your workshop, and plenty of storage for canoes, kayaks and toys. Waterfront on West Neck Creek - drop your canoe in your backyard! Must see! Sorry, no pets - firm, and no smoking inside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2649 Au Sable Place have any available units?
2649 Au Sable Place has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2649 Au Sable Place have?
Some of 2649 Au Sable Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2649 Au Sable Place currently offering any rent specials?
2649 Au Sable Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2649 Au Sable Place pet-friendly?
No, 2649 Au Sable Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 2649 Au Sable Place offer parking?
Yes, 2649 Au Sable Place offers parking.
Does 2649 Au Sable Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2649 Au Sable Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2649 Au Sable Place have a pool?
No, 2649 Au Sable Place does not have a pool.
Does 2649 Au Sable Place have accessible units?
No, 2649 Au Sable Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2649 Au Sable Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2649 Au Sable Place has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2649 Au Sable Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Indian Lakes Apartments
1601 Hiawatha Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Saltmeadow Bay Apartments
757 Saltmeadow Bay Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
South Beach
400 Eden Roc Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Arbor Trace Apartment Homes
624 Suhtai Ct
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Windsong Apartment Homes
2352 Windway Ln
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Marina Shores
2257 Willow Oak Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Southern Pine
2520 Allie Nicole Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
Mezzo Apartment Homes
305 Mezzo Lane
Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Similar Pages

Virginia Beach 1 BedroomsVirginia Beach 2 Bedrooms
Virginia Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsVirginia Beach Pet Friendly Places
Virginia Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norfolk, VAChesapeake, VANewport News, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VACarrollton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Virginia BeachNortheast Virginia Beach
North Central

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity