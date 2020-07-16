All apartments in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA
200 Thalia Station Drive
200 Thalia Station Drive

Location

200 Thalia Station Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
North Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
Corner unit. Covered patio. Updated kitchen. Water, sewer, trash, and pool included. Apply online @https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21240.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Thalia Station Drive have any available units?
200 Thalia Station Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Thalia Station Drive have?
Some of 200 Thalia Station Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Thalia Station Drive currently offering any rent specials?
200 Thalia Station Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Thalia Station Drive pet-friendly?
No, 200 Thalia Station Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 200 Thalia Station Drive offer parking?
No, 200 Thalia Station Drive does not offer parking.
Does 200 Thalia Station Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Thalia Station Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Thalia Station Drive have a pool?
Yes, 200 Thalia Station Drive has a pool.
Does 200 Thalia Station Drive have accessible units?
No, 200 Thalia Station Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Thalia Station Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Thalia Station Drive has units with dishwashers.
