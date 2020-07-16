Rent Calculator
Home
/
Virginia Beach, VA
/
200 Thalia Station Drive
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:00 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
200 Thalia Station Drive
200 Thalia Station Drive
No Longer Available
Location
200 Thalia Station Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
North Central
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Corner unit. Covered patio. Updated kitchen. Water, sewer, trash, and pool included. Apply online @https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21240.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 200 Thalia Station Drive have any available units?
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Virginia Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 200 Thalia Station Drive have?
Some of 200 Thalia Station Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 200 Thalia Station Drive currently offering any rent specials?
200 Thalia Station Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Thalia Station Drive pet-friendly?
No, 200 Thalia Station Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach
.
Does 200 Thalia Station Drive offer parking?
No, 200 Thalia Station Drive does not offer parking.
Does 200 Thalia Station Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Thalia Station Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Thalia Station Drive have a pool?
Yes, 200 Thalia Station Drive has a pool.
Does 200 Thalia Station Drive have accessible units?
No, 200 Thalia Station Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Thalia Station Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Thalia Station Drive has units with dishwashers.
