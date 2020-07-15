1876 Chantilly Court, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Northeast Virginia Beach
Amenities
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Well-kept single level 3rd floor condo in the heart of Virginia Beach. Enjoy the galley style kitchen, open floor plan, all located near entertainment and dining. Close to interstates and bases. This is a must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
