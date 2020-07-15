All apartments in Virginia Beach
1876 Chantilly Court
Location

1876 Chantilly Court, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Northeast Virginia Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Well-kept single level 3rd floor condo in the heart of Virginia Beach. Enjoy the galley style kitchen, open floor plan, all located near entertainment and dining. Close to interstates and bases. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1876 Chantilly Court have any available units?
1876 Chantilly Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1876 Chantilly Court have?
Some of 1876 Chantilly Court's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1876 Chantilly Court currently offering any rent specials?
1876 Chantilly Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1876 Chantilly Court pet-friendly?
No, 1876 Chantilly Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 1876 Chantilly Court offer parking?
No, 1876 Chantilly Court does not offer parking.
Does 1876 Chantilly Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1876 Chantilly Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1876 Chantilly Court have a pool?
No, 1876 Chantilly Court does not have a pool.
Does 1876 Chantilly Court have accessible units?
No, 1876 Chantilly Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1876 Chantilly Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1876 Chantilly Court has units with dishwashers.
