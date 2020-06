Amenities

dishwasher ceiling fan carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities

Adorable 1-story duplex 2 bedroom home available for move in on 7/1/2020. This home has two bedrooms, 1 full bath, kitchen with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher and small eat in area. Living room with carpeting, 2 bedrooms as well are also carpeted and 1 full bath with the home. Backyard included. Car ride to the Va Beach Oceanfront in 5 minutes. Call agency for appointment time to view at 757-420-0071.