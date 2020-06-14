All apartments in Virginia Beach
1809 King William Road
1809 King William Road

1809 King William Road · (757) 655-5004
Location

1809 King William Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Northwest Virginia Beach

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2230 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
microwave
range
Beds: 5
Bathroom: 4
House size: 2,230 sq ft
Stories: 2
Lot size: 9657
Parking Type: Carport
Heating: Forced Air
Cooling: Central
Construction: Wood Frame
Year built: 1960
Property type: Single family
Fireplace Type: Masonry
Exterior: Roof Type: Composition Shingle, Framework Structure Material: Wood Frame, Exterior Material: Vinyl

The house is close schools, and groceries stores.
Cats and Small Dogs Allowed Their will be a security deposit for the pets
Cooling System: central
Heating system: Heat: forced air

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 King William Road have any available units?
1809 King William Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1809 King William Road have?
Some of 1809 King William Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 King William Road currently offering any rent specials?
1809 King William Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 King William Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1809 King William Road is pet friendly.
Does 1809 King William Road offer parking?
Yes, 1809 King William Road does offer parking.
Does 1809 King William Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 King William Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 King William Road have a pool?
No, 1809 King William Road does not have a pool.
Does 1809 King William Road have accessible units?
No, 1809 King William Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 King William Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 King William Road has units with dishwashers.
