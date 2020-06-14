1809 King William Road

Amenities
Beds: 5
Bathroom: 4
House size: 2,230 sq ft
Stories: 2
Lot size: 9657
Parking Type: Carport
Heating: Forced Air
Cooling: Central
Construction: Wood Frame
Year built: 1960
Property type: Single family
Fireplace Type: Masonry
Exterior: Roof Type: Composition Shingle, Framework Structure Material: Wood Frame, Exterior Material: Vinyl
The house is close schools, and groceries stores.
Cats and Small Dogs Allowed Their will be a security deposit for the pets
Cooling System: central
Heating system: Heat: forced air
Amenities
Dishwasher
Microwave
Range/Oven
Refrigerator