133 Presidential Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
***CALL/TEXT 757-472-2048 or 757-383-5928 TO SHOW!!***BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN HUGE FAMILY ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE . EAT IN KITCHEN WITH ISLAND. FRENCH DOORS TO LIVING ROOM. MASTER BEDROOM WITH 2 WALK IN CLOSETS. FENCED IN BACK YARD . PETS CASE BY CASE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 133 Presidential Boulevard have any available units?
133 Presidential Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.