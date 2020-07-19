All apartments in Virginia Beach
126 thalia Trace

126 Thalia Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

126 Thalia Trace Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
North Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
WeW! Completely remodeled 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, minutes to Town Center. Wood Laminate and carpet and ceramic floors, Remodeled kitchen, all appliances, NO PETS. First floor features handicapped bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 thalia Trace have any available units?
126 thalia Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 thalia Trace have?
Some of 126 thalia Trace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 thalia Trace currently offering any rent specials?
126 thalia Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 thalia Trace pet-friendly?
No, 126 thalia Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 126 thalia Trace offer parking?
No, 126 thalia Trace does not offer parking.
Does 126 thalia Trace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 thalia Trace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 thalia Trace have a pool?
No, 126 thalia Trace does not have a pool.
Does 126 thalia Trace have accessible units?
Yes, 126 thalia Trace has accessible units.
Does 126 thalia Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 thalia Trace has units with dishwashers.
