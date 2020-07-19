126 Thalia Trace Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 North Central
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
WeW! Completely remodeled 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, minutes to Town Center. Wood Laminate and carpet and ceramic floors, Remodeled kitchen, all appliances, NO PETS. First floor features handicapped bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
