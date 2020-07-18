1104 Mediterranean Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451 Northeast Virginia Beach
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Story Condo, living room with fireplace, 1 car garage. 2 bedrooms on 2nd floor. Deck on 3rd floor off bedroom with full bath. Fenced patio area. Apply online @ https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21240
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1104 Mediterranean Avenue have any available units?
1104 Mediterranean Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.