Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:00 AM

1104 Mediterranean Avenue

Location

1104 Mediterranean Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Northeast Virginia Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Story Condo, living room with fireplace, 1 car garage. 2 bedrooms on 2nd floor. Deck on 3rd floor off bedroom with full bath. Fenced patio area. Apply online @ https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21240

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Mediterranean Avenue have any available units?
1104 Mediterranean Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 Mediterranean Avenue have?
Some of 1104 Mediterranean Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Mediterranean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Mediterranean Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Mediterranean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1104 Mediterranean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 1104 Mediterranean Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1104 Mediterranean Avenue offers parking.
Does 1104 Mediterranean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Mediterranean Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Mediterranean Avenue have a pool?
No, 1104 Mediterranean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Mediterranean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1104 Mediterranean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Mediterranean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104 Mediterranean Avenue has units with dishwashers.
