Vinton, VA
716 Dale Avenue - 3
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:03 AM

716 Dale Avenue - 3

716 Dale Avenue · (540) 655-0008
Location

716 Dale Avenue, Vinton, VA 24179
Vinton

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Lower level brand new unit, total remodel, no carpet tile and plank flooring. Granite countertops in Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances stove, fridge, dishwasher. Washer and dryer hook ups.
All electric heat and central air. Tenant responsible for electric.
Water fee, trash fee, and pest control fee included in price of rent.
Off street parking.
Tenant must provide proof of renters insurance and keep it current while living in the property.
Tenant can either pay first last and a deposit OR buy bonds through Assurant called FlexDeposit. Bonds are based on credit upon approval bond information will be sent. First month rent is still due with bonds.
No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Dale Avenue - 3 have any available units?
716 Dale Avenue - 3 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 716 Dale Avenue - 3 have?
Some of 716 Dale Avenue - 3's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Dale Avenue - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
716 Dale Avenue - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Dale Avenue - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 716 Dale Avenue - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vinton.
Does 716 Dale Avenue - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 716 Dale Avenue - 3 does offer parking.
Does 716 Dale Avenue - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Dale Avenue - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Dale Avenue - 3 have a pool?
No, 716 Dale Avenue - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 716 Dale Avenue - 3 have accessible units?
No, 716 Dale Avenue - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Dale Avenue - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 Dale Avenue - 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 716 Dale Avenue - 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 716 Dale Avenue - 3 has units with air conditioning.
