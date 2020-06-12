716 Dale Avenue - 3

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Lower level brand new unit, total remodel, no carpet tile and plank flooring. Granite countertops in Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances stove, fridge, dishwasher. Washer and dryer hook ups.

All electric heat and central air. Tenant responsible for electric.

Water fee, trash fee, and pest control fee included in price of rent.

Off street parking.

Tenant must provide proof of renters insurance and keep it current while living in the property.

Tenant can either pay first last and a deposit OR buy bonds through Assurant called FlexDeposit. Bonds are based on credit upon approval bond information will be sent. First month rent is still due with bonds.

No pets.