Vienna, VA
913 WARE STREET SW
Last updated June 8 2019 at 6:06 AM

913 WARE STREET SW

913 Ware Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

913 Ware Street Southwest, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
Lovely Split Level. Great Location! Close to Vienna Metro, Route 66, Route 29 and main roads. Fully fenced back yard that offers privacy. Processing fees, security deposit and first month's rent in certified funds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 WARE STREET SW have any available units?
913 WARE STREET SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vienna, VA.
Is 913 WARE STREET SW currently offering any rent specials?
913 WARE STREET SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 WARE STREET SW pet-friendly?
No, 913 WARE STREET SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vienna.
Does 913 WARE STREET SW offer parking?
No, 913 WARE STREET SW does not offer parking.
Does 913 WARE STREET SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 913 WARE STREET SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 WARE STREET SW have a pool?
No, 913 WARE STREET SW does not have a pool.
Does 913 WARE STREET SW have accessible units?
No, 913 WARE STREET SW does not have accessible units.
Does 913 WARE STREET SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 913 WARE STREET SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 913 WARE STREET SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 913 WARE STREET SW does not have units with air conditioning.
