908 LAUREN LN SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Quiet, tucked away, split foyer on cul de sac; Recent Gas furnace (ignore electric baseboard); Freshly painted interior; Wall to wall carpet lower level; recent dishwasher, washer and dryer, stainless refrigerator; large eat-in 'table space' kitchen with bow window and window seat; hardwood floors main level; brick hearth fireplace in family room; lower level laundry room with laundry sink; utility/storage room; large deck; new front storm door; a block to W & O bike trail; Prime location! 2 incomes are maximum accepted; minimum $98,000 annual salary; good credit only; pets case by case basis