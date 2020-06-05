All apartments in Vienna
Find more places like 700 Skyline Court Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vienna, VA
/
700 Skyline Court Northeast
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

700 Skyline Court Northeast

700 Skyline Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vienna
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

700 Skyline Court Northeast, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
garage
"You REALLY can have it all: location, style, sophistication, and affordability! This home has it all! Nestled in the picturesque Westwood Manor neighborhood, you can venture to Tysons, Wolf Trap or downtown Vienna in minutes. Four metro stations will provide easy transportation into the city. There are trails to Tysons and so many more options in this charming area. This home features: 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a family room leading to the fenced in backyard, laundry room and storage area, and welcoming entryway. This multi-level home is a fantastic find! With closet organizers to simplify your life and updated bedrooms and bathrooms, you will feel settled in right away. THIS HOME SHOWS LIKE A MODEL. The enormous kitchen with all granite countertops, cherry cabinetry and TWO (!) islands is ideal for a quiet breakfast spent taking in the view of the emerald third acre back-yard or hosting large gatherings. This yard will stay emerald green and beautiful because yard care is included in the rent price! Breakfast can be prepared in the beautiful, open kitchen using all stainless steel appliances. Clean-up will be a breeze thanks to the hardwood floors throughout the home. With all the indoor space and open floor plan, you would not believe there is a 2-car garage with an EXTRA bump out for even MORE storage space. In addition to garage parking; the drive way has enough space for 2-4 vehicles or to play a friendly basketball game using the built in standard. Homes similar to this size, location, and quality are hard to find! Leasing and living in this beautiful space can begin November 1, 2019 and extend through 12 - 36 months! No pets.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Karen Fifield 202 766 9246
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Skyline Court Northeast have any available units?
700 Skyline Court Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vienna, VA.
What amenities does 700 Skyline Court Northeast have?
Some of 700 Skyline Court Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Skyline Court Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
700 Skyline Court Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Skyline Court Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 700 Skyline Court Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vienna.
Does 700 Skyline Court Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 700 Skyline Court Northeast offers parking.
Does 700 Skyline Court Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Skyline Court Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Skyline Court Northeast have a pool?
No, 700 Skyline Court Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 700 Skyline Court Northeast have accessible units?
No, 700 Skyline Court Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Skyline Court Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Skyline Court Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Skyline Court Northeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 700 Skyline Court Northeast has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl
Vienna, VA 22182
Vienna Park
212 Cedar Ln SE
Vienna, VA 22180

Similar Pages

Vienna 1 BedroomsVienna 2 Bedrooms
Vienna Apartments with ParkingVienna Apartments with Pool
Vienna Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBurke Centre, VA
Glassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAGlenmont, MDNewington, VABroadlands, VALansdowne, VADunn Loring, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia