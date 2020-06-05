605 ORRIN STREET SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

NOT YOUR STANDARD MID-CENTRY RAMBLER!!! Beautiful Expanded Rambler. Approx. 3600sf fin. 1st-Flr: MBR Suite + 2 otherr BRs, FmRm, Kitch w/Island & FP,, DR, Office, . LL w/4th BR, 3rd Bath, Exercise Rm, RecRm, workshop, laundry. Deck, Patio, Fenced Backyard. 2-Zone Heating & AC. Quiet Street. Madison High Pyramid. Couple min to everything -- Metros, Restaurants, Multiple Grocery Stores, Vienna Community Ctr, Tysons, Beltway, Mosaic Dist., INOVA Hosp,W&OD Bikepath, Navy Fed Credit Union HQ, Avail July 1, maybe sooner. Pets Allowed (size and breed restrictions). Shown by appointment only. multi-year lease preferred.