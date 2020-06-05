530 Lincoln Street Northwest, Vienna, VA 22180 Vienna
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Well Kept Single Family house in heart of Vienna on a very quiet Cul de sac street . Newly Refinished Hardwood Floors on main Lvl and Laminated floors on the walkout lower lvl. 42" Kitchen oak cabinets with granite counter top . Kitchen back to Deck. Huge Lot. Fresh Paint interior and Exterior .4 Bed rooms and 2 Full bath
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 530 LINCOLN STREET NW have any available units?
530 LINCOLN STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vienna, VA.
What amenities does 530 LINCOLN STREET NW have?
Some of 530 LINCOLN STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 LINCOLN STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
530 LINCOLN STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.