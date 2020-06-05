All apartments in Vienna
530 LINCOLN STREET NW
Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

530 LINCOLN STREET NW

530 Lincoln Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

530 Lincoln Street Northwest, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Well Kept Single Family house in heart of Vienna on a very quiet Cul de sac street . Newly Refinished Hardwood Floors on main Lvl and Laminated floors on the walkout lower lvl. 42" Kitchen oak cabinets with granite counter top . Kitchen back to Deck. Huge Lot. Fresh Paint interior and Exterior .4 Bed rooms and 2 Full bath

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

