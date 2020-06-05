510 VALLEY DRIVE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

TENANT OCCUPIED! Agent and two prospective tenants permitted at any one time. Must wear nose and mouth coverings. Agents please use gloves to touch any surfaces. Excellent condition home just blocks from downtown Vienna. Just blocks away from, restaurants, parks, shopping, town Green, and Library. Available early September. Beautiful Kitchen completely renovated 2017 to allow for open floor plan. Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, pendant lighting. Large level fenced yard, pets allowed case by case basis. Lower level with wood burning stove, large rec room.