410 WALKER STREET SW

410 Walker Street Southwest, Vienna, VA 22180 Vienna
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom single family house sitting on beautiful land lot, New carpet, freshly done Patio, in the heart of Vienna. 2.5 miles to Tysons 1, Tysons2 corner mall, Wall mart, Metro, I-66 and I-495 Highway
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
