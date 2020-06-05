All apartments in Vienna
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

214 Locust St. SE, # 117

214 Locust Street Southeast · (571) 501-3894 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

214 Locust Street Southeast, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 214 Locust St. SE, # 117 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,775

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
214 Locust St. SE, # 117 Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bed 1 bath condo in Vienna - Renter's Warehouse Proudly Presents a 2-bedroom / 1-bathroom condo located in the heart of Vienna. Condo has a Master Bedroom with a large walk-in closet with professionally-installed shelving. Upgraded kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances. Newer carpet throughout; newer tile in bathroom and kitchen. Lower level (no stairs!) in a beautiful neighborhood. Condo also has a large storage room. Tenant only pays electric. Building has laundry room, bike room, outdoor space, grill/picnic areas, and swimming pool! Parking for two cars outside patio door. Blocks to Whole Foods, Giant, Walgreens, CVS, Restaurants, etc. Near bike trail. Blocks to Vienna Metro. $99 move-in fee, $60 application fee & $10/month maintenance reduction fee applies. Call or Text Joe Costantini at 571-501-3894 or email at j.costantini@rwdcnova.com.

(RLNE5796908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Locust St. SE, # 117 have any available units?
214 Locust St. SE, # 117 has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 214 Locust St. SE, # 117 have?
Some of 214 Locust St. SE, # 117's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Locust St. SE, # 117 currently offering any rent specials?
214 Locust St. SE, # 117 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Locust St. SE, # 117 pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 Locust St. SE, # 117 is pet friendly.
Does 214 Locust St. SE, # 117 offer parking?
Yes, 214 Locust St. SE, # 117 does offer parking.
Does 214 Locust St. SE, # 117 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Locust St. SE, # 117 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Locust St. SE, # 117 have a pool?
Yes, 214 Locust St. SE, # 117 has a pool.
Does 214 Locust St. SE, # 117 have accessible units?
No, 214 Locust St. SE, # 117 does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Locust St. SE, # 117 have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Locust St. SE, # 117 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Locust St. SE, # 117 have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 Locust St. SE, # 117 does not have units with air conditioning.
