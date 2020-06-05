Amenities

214 Locust St. SE, # 117 Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bed 1 bath condo in Vienna - Renter's Warehouse Proudly Presents a 2-bedroom / 1-bathroom condo located in the heart of Vienna. Condo has a Master Bedroom with a large walk-in closet with professionally-installed shelving. Upgraded kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances. Newer carpet throughout; newer tile in bathroom and kitchen. Lower level (no stairs!) in a beautiful neighborhood. Condo also has a large storage room. Tenant only pays electric. Building has laundry room, bike room, outdoor space, grill/picnic areas, and swimming pool! Parking for two cars outside patio door. Blocks to Whole Foods, Giant, Walgreens, CVS, Restaurants, etc. Near bike trail. Blocks to Vienna Metro. $99 move-in fee, $60 application fee & $10/month maintenance reduction fee applies. Call or Text Joe Costantini at 571-501-3894 or email at j.costantini@rwdcnova.com.



