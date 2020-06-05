All apartments in Vienna
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:23 AM

200 LOCUST ST SE

200 Locust Street Southeast · (703) 938-6070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Locust Street Southeast, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 907 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
LOCATION, LOCATION! Everything you need in a 2 Bedroom End Unit Balcony Apartment in a Secure Elevator Building --- walking distance to everything in downtown Vienna. Totally Renovated! Enjoy two sunny bedrooms and Renovated Bath, a large Living Room, Dining Room with Balcony... and Stylishly Updated Kitchen with all recent Appliances and Cabinetry, Quartz Counters, New Windows (all 2019)! Sit on your balcony and enjoy a glass of wine to end a stressful day... Then stroll over to Whole Foods to pick up dinner. ~ Hop on the bike trail, one block away, and spend your Saturday biking to Mount Vernon or Leesburg. ~. Secure Building has Laundry Facilities on Lower Level. Dedicated Locked Storage Unit. Gas cooking & heat included in the rent, as well as water/sewer. Walk to Whole Foods, Starbucks, Jammin' Java, Chipotle... Vienna Community Center and Bike Trail a block away... 5 minutes to Metro and 10 minutes to Tysons. Assigned Parking Space right next to rear entrance to building. This is a lifestyle choice. Low cost, low maintenance, care free.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 LOCUST ST SE have any available units?
200 LOCUST ST SE has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 LOCUST ST SE have?
Some of 200 LOCUST ST SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 LOCUST ST SE currently offering any rent specials?
200 LOCUST ST SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 LOCUST ST SE pet-friendly?
No, 200 LOCUST ST SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vienna.
Does 200 LOCUST ST SE offer parking?
Yes, 200 LOCUST ST SE does offer parking.
Does 200 LOCUST ST SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 LOCUST ST SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 LOCUST ST SE have a pool?
No, 200 LOCUST ST SE does not have a pool.
Does 200 LOCUST ST SE have accessible units?
No, 200 LOCUST ST SE does not have accessible units.
Does 200 LOCUST ST SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 LOCUST ST SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 LOCUST ST SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 LOCUST ST SE does not have units with air conditioning.
