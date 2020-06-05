200 LOCUST ST SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking

LOCATION, LOCATION! Everything you need in a 2 Bedroom End Unit Balcony Apartment in a Secure Elevator Building --- walking distance to everything in downtown Vienna. Totally Renovated! Enjoy two sunny bedrooms and Renovated Bath, a large Living Room, Dining Room with Balcony... and Stylishly Updated Kitchen with all recent Appliances and Cabinetry, Quartz Counters, New Windows (all 2019)! Sit on your balcony and enjoy a glass of wine to end a stressful day... Then stroll over to Whole Foods to pick up dinner. ~ Hop on the bike trail, one block away, and spend your Saturday biking to Mount Vernon or Leesburg. ~. Secure Building has Laundry Facilities on Lower Level. Dedicated Locked Storage Unit. Gas cooking & heat included in the rent, as well as water/sewer. Walk to Whole Foods, Starbucks, Jammin' Java, Chipotle... Vienna Community Center and Bike Trail a block away... 5 minutes to Metro and 10 minutes to Tysons. Assigned Parking Space right next to rear entrance to building. This is a lifestyle choice. Low cost, low maintenance, care free.