1407 DESALE ST SW

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace carpet

One level rancher that is a commuter's dream! Located in the heart of Vienna, features new carpet, fresh paint, large deck, storage shed, double wide driveway, new windows and a gas log fireplace! The Vienna Metro is just blocks away.