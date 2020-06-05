1407 DESALE ST SW

1407 Desale Street Southwest, Vienna, VA 22180 Vienna
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
One level rancher that is a commuter's dream! Located in the heart of Vienna, features new carpet, fresh paint, large deck, storage shed, double wide driveway, new windows and a gas log fireplace! The Vienna Metro is just blocks away.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
