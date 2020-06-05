All apartments in Vienna
1407 DESALE ST SW
1407 DESALE ST SW

1407 Desale Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1407 Desale Street Southwest, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
One level rancher that is a commuter's dream! Located in the heart of Vienna, features new carpet, fresh paint, large deck, storage shed, double wide driveway, new windows and a gas log fireplace! The Vienna Metro is just blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 DESALE ST SW have any available units?
1407 DESALE ST SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vienna, VA.
What amenities does 1407 DESALE ST SW have?
Some of 1407 DESALE ST SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 DESALE ST SW currently offering any rent specials?
1407 DESALE ST SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 DESALE ST SW pet-friendly?
No, 1407 DESALE ST SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vienna.
Does 1407 DESALE ST SW offer parking?
Yes, 1407 DESALE ST SW offers parking.
Does 1407 DESALE ST SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1407 DESALE ST SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 DESALE ST SW have a pool?
No, 1407 DESALE ST SW does not have a pool.
Does 1407 DESALE ST SW have accessible units?
No, 1407 DESALE ST SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 DESALE ST SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1407 DESALE ST SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 DESALE ST SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1407 DESALE ST SW does not have units with air conditioning.
