Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:50 PM

51 Apartments for rent in University of Virginia, VA with washer-dryers

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington Village
225 Harvest Drive
225 Harvest Drive, University of Virginia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2526 sqft
225 Harvest Drive Available 09/01/20 225 Harvest Drive - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit town home in Huntington Village off Old Ivy Road. Property comes with stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer.
Results within 1 mile of University of Virginia
Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
23 Units Available
Starr Hill
Six Hundred West Main
600 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
$1,290
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,760
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1073 sqft
Born of an artistic spirit and a bold objective, Six Hundred West Main reimagines downtown Charlottesville living. Drawing inspiration from the city's art, culture and music scenes, the building reverberates with an energy all its own.
Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Johnson Village
Beacon on 5th
100 Dalton Lane, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1474 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1496 sqft
Beacon on 5th apartments are perfectly located for immediate access to the best Charlottesville has to offer, including The University of Virginia, a brand new Wegmans, the Rivanna Trails and other parks and recreational opportunities.
Last updated July 22 at 12:17 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridge St.
Burnet on Elliott
114 Elliott Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1027 sqft
Burnet on Elliott features 10 modern apartments and 2 commercial spaces on the corner of Elliott Avenue and Ridge Street in Charlottesville, VA.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Park Avenue
100 apple tree rd B
100 Apple Tree Rd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
850 sqft
Unit B Available 09/01/20 Fully Renovated Apartment , Great Location - Property Id: 314166 Fully renovated and ready for first time renting this spacious basement apartment has great location close to UVA and Fountaine Research.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Park Avenue
428 Monroe Ln
428 Monroe Lane, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great University Location - Sunny Condo - Property Id: 290855 Great location in between the UVA Medical Center and the Lawn. This large, sunny 1 BR condo is off of Monroe Lane in a quiet building.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
2013 Inglewood Drive
2013 Inglewood Dr, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1739 sqft
Brand New and Pet Friendly Stonefield Townhome! - MOVE-IN READY! This beautiful and brand new 3 bedroom, 3.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifeville
1013 Grove Street
1013 Grove Street, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1488 sqft
1013 Grove Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 BR/2 B House Close to the UVA Hospital! Attn: UVA Nurses, Doctors, Medical Staff, and Students! - 1013 Grove Street is a rare gem in Charlottesville, with historic character and an exceptional yard

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Venable
809 Cabell Ave
809 Cabell Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Cabell Avenue - Great Location for UVA graduate schools, medical center and historical downtown Charlottesville. This house has 3 bedrooms, 2 fully renovated bathrooms, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, private backyard and much more.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifeville
1206 Cherry Ave # B
1206 Cherry Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to UVA Hospital We can't use Zillow to schedule showings. Showing on 7/25. Text 757-828-5818 for showing times. Available Now 2br - 1 bath. Walking distance to UVA Hospital Chair Rail, Crown mold, W+D, Dishwasher.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Hessian Hills Condominiums
142 HESSIAN HILLS CIR
142 Hessian Hills Way, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1019 sqft
Available 8/1/20. Zero steps to this wonderfully renovated three bedroom condominium! Open plan gets lots of light and has a enclosed patio for your enjoyment.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2538 Out of Bounds Court
2538 Out of Bound Court, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1600 sqft
2538 Out of Bounds Court Available 07/07/20 Water/Sewer and Electricity Included! Convenient to UVA North Grounds & More! - AVAILABLE JULY 7th *The photos shown are similar to the unit available. This 3 bedroom, 3.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Hessian Hills Condominiums
140 HESSIAN HILLS CIR
140 Hessian Hills Way, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
781 sqft
Available September 1. Wonderfully renovated two bedroom, one bath top floor condominium. Special features include: hardwood floors, ceramic tile flooring, gas cooking, washer dryer.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
10th and Page
346 10-1/2 St NW
346 10 1/2 St NW, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
461 sqft
346 10-1/2 St NW Adorable 1 Bedroom House Available! - 1 BR/ 1 Bath house conveniently located on 10-1/2 Street. Bring your pets and enjoy being close to UVA and Downtown Charlottesville.
Results within 5 miles of University of Virginia
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
17 Units Available
Westfield
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Granite Park in Charlottesville, VA. Our pet friendly community offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located less than 2 miles from the University of Virginia campus, downtown and the Jefferson Theatre.
Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
14 Units Available
Four Seasons
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1100 sqft
Offering 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in the heart of Charlottesville. Located off Rio Road, we are minutes from UVA, downtown, restaurants, shopping, and more!
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
13 Units Available
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
$1,358
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,394
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1180 sqft
Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, a 24-hour gym and a pool. Extra storage is available. The pet-friendly apartments are just off Seminole Trail/Highway 29.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
1 Unit Available
The Woods
659 Woodburn Court, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
The Woods community is located on a quiet country road just behind the Agnor Hurt Elementary School. The location of The Woods effortlessly integrates both country and city living in a pet-friendly neighborhood.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
13 Units Available
Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1220 sqft
This is where you belongEnjoy the beauty of nature. Nestled in lush woodlands, a 12-acre lake, mountain views, and a white sand beach. The finest in lifestyle amenities, convenience and leisure.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
22 Units Available
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1390 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Belvedere in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
14 Units Available
Fifth Street Place
411 Afton Pond Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1128 sqft
Brand-new community with a resort-style pool, club lounge with game room, large fitness center and yoga studio. Prime location within walking distance to Fifth Street Station and Wegman's.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
1 Unit Available
Carriage Hill
825 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1338 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular Mountain ViewsYou deserve a home you will be proud of…a lifestyle of ease, convenience, and leisure.
Last updated January 29 at 08:44 PM
Contact for Availability
Avemore
1540 Avemore Ln, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the foot of Pantops Mountain amid beautiful landscapes and mountain views is where you'll find Avemore, a sophisticated residential neighborhood inspired by the rich tradition of Jeffersonian Architecture.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Glenwood Station
994 Glenwood Station Lane
994 Glenwood Station Lane, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2336 sqft
Light-Filled 2,300+ sqft Glenwood Station Townhome - AVAILABLE NOW This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath Glenwood Station townhouse offers quick convenience to major shopping along Rt. 29, and is just 3.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in University of Virginia, VA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in University of Virginia offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in University of Virginia. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in University of Virginia can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

