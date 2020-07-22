Apartment List
/
VA
/
university of virginia
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:34 PM

39 Apartments for rent in University of Virginia, VA with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in University of Virginia means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to... Read Guide >

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington Village
228 Harvest Drive
228 Harvest Drive, University of Virginia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1626 sqft
228 Harvest Drive Available 08/14/20 Huntington Village - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse at Huntington Village. Located on the west side of town, this home is convenient to the University of Virginia.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington Village
225 Harvest Drive
225 Harvest Drive, University of Virginia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2526 sqft
225 Harvest Drive Available 09/01/20 225 Harvest Drive - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit town home in Huntington Village off Old Ivy Road. Property comes with stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington Village
150 Harvest Dr
150 Harvest Drive, University of Virginia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1660 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short term ONLY from now to January 1-Beautifully renovated townhouse in Huntington Village! Quiet neighborhood with green spaces just a few minutes walk to Law and Darden Schools, convenient to Med and JAG and minutes to Downtown.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington Village
146 Harvest Dr
146 Harvest Drive, University of Virginia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1660 sqft
Beautifully renovated townhouse in Huntington Village! Quiet neighborhood with green spaces just a few minutes walk to Law and Darden Schools, convenient to Med and JAG and minutes to Downtown.
Results within 1 mile of University of Virginia
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
10 Units Available
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,142
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barracks West in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Johnson Village
Beacon on 5th
100 Dalton Lane, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1474 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1496 sqft
Beacon on 5th apartments are perfectly located for immediate access to the best Charlottesville has to offer, including The University of Virginia, a brand new Wegmans, the Rivanna Trails and other parks and recreational opportunities.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Redfields
412 HERITAGE CT
412 Heritage Ct, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1907 sqft
One level living with bright open floorplan. Kitchen was remodelled recently with top of the line appliances, gorgeous granite countertops, and spacious breakfast bar. Cathedral ceilings, gas fireplace, bright sun room and patio for entertaining.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifeville
1206 Cherry Ave # B
1206 Cherry Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to UVA Hospital We can't use Zillow to schedule showings. Showing on 7/25. Text 757-828-5818 for showing times. Available Now 2br - 1 bath. Walking distance to UVA Hospital Chair Rail, Crown mold, W+D, Dishwasher.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Hessian Hills Condominiums
142 HESSIAN HILLS CIR
142 Hessian Hills Way, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1019 sqft
Available 8/1/20. Zero steps to this wonderfully renovated three bedroom condominium! Open plan gets lots of light and has a enclosed patio for your enjoyment.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Hessian Hills Condominiums
2420 BARRACKS PL
2420 Barracks Place, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1019 sqft
Available July 1st. This is a wonderfully renovated top floor Hessian Hills condo. Three bedrooms, bath and a half. Full of light and open floor plan.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellair
41 CANTERBURY RD
41 Canterbury Road, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3452 sqft
Charming Bellair home avail NOW! Magical setting on 1.7 private acres. French Country Style Home bursting w/character and original details! Large entry hall & Entertainment size Great Room with walls of windows.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkside/Eagles Landing/Condominiums
237 YELLOWSTONE DR
237 Yellowstone Drive, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1450 sqft
Where else in the Charlottesville area can you find a 4 bedroom/4 bath condo with monthly rent of $1680. HOA fees covered by the owner! This condo is located in the Eagles Landing community and is minutes away from UVA, downtown and I-64.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Hessian Hills Condominiums
140 HESSIAN HILLS CIR
140 Hessian Hills Way, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
781 sqft
Available September 1. Wonderfully renovated two bedroom, one bath top floor condominium. Special features include: hardwood floors, ceramic tile flooring, gas cooking, washer dryer.
Results within 5 miles of University of Virginia
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
22 Units Available
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,244
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Belvedere in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
17 Units Available
Westfield
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1077 sqft
Welcome home to Granite Park in Charlottesville, VA. Our pet friendly community offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located less than 2 miles from the University of Virginia campus, downtown and the Jefferson Theatre.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
$
14 Units Available
Four Seasons
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1100 sqft
Offering 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in the heart of Charlottesville. Located off Rio Road, we are minutes from UVA, downtown, restaurants, shopping, and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
13 Units Available
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
$1,358
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,394
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1180 sqft
Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, a 24-hour gym and a pool. Extra storage is available. The pet-friendly apartments are just off Seminole Trail/Highway 29.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1220 sqft
This is where you belongEnjoy the beauty of nature. Nestled in lush woodlands, a 12-acre lake, mountain views, and a white sand beach. The finest in lifestyle amenities, convenience and leisure.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
14 Units Available
Fifth Street Place
411 Afton Pond Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1128 sqft
Brand-new community with a resort-style pool, club lounge with game room, large fitness center and yoga studio. Prime location within walking distance to Fifth Street Station and Wegman's.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Carriage Hill
825 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1533 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular Mountain ViewsYou deserve a home you will be proud of…a lifestyle of ease, convenience, and leisure.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated January 29 at 08:44 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Avemore
1540 Avemore Ln, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the foot of Pantops Mountain amid beautiful landscapes and mountain views is where you'll find Avemore, a sophisticated residential neighborhood inspired by the rich tradition of Jeffersonian Architecture.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1398 Allister Grn
1398 Allister Green, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
Available 08/15/20 RiverRun - Property Id: 314605 Great townhome in highly desirable Riverrun. Pen Park and Rivanna River Hiking Trail are within walking distance. Meadowcreek Golf Course is 0.6 miles away and John Warner Parkway is very close by.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Glenwood Station
994 Glenwood Station Lane
994 Glenwood Station Lane, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2336 sqft
Light-Filled 2,300+ sqft Glenwood Station Townhome - AVAILABLE NOW This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath Glenwood Station townhouse offers quick convenience to major shopping along Rt. 29, and is just 3.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
744 Exton Court
744 Exton Court, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
744 Exton Court Available 08/01/20 744 Exton Court - Great location in Riverrun. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome has living room, open kitchen with bar, family room in basement. No smoking, no pets, no undergrads.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in University of Virginia, VA

Finding apartments with a pool in University of Virginia means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in University of Virginia could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

Similar Pages

University of Virginia 2 Bedroom ApartmentsUniversity of Virginia 3 Bedroom ApartmentsUniversity of Virginia Apartments with Balconies
University of Virginia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUniversity of Virginia Apartments with ParkingUniversity of Virginia Apartments with Pools
University of Virginia Apartments with Washer-DryersUniversity of Virginia Dog Friendly ApartmentsUniversity of Virginia Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlottesville, VAHarrisonburg, VAFarmville, VA
Pantops, VACulpeper, VAHollymead, VA
Lake Monticello, VACrozet, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Virginia-Main CampusLongwood University
James Madison University
Piedmont Virginia Community College