Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

81 Apartments for rent in University of Virginia, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some University of Virginia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a co... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington Village
150 Harvest Dr
150 Harvest Drive, University of Virginia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1660 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short term ONLY from now to January 1-Beautifully renovated townhouse in Huntington Village! Quiet neighborhood with green spaces just a few minutes walk to Law and Darden Schools, convenient to Med and JAG and minutes to Downtown.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington Village
146 Harvest Dr
146 Harvest Drive, University of Virginia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1660 sqft
Beautifully renovated townhouse in Huntington Village! Quiet neighborhood with green spaces just a few minutes walk to Law and Darden Schools, convenient to Med and JAG and minutes to Downtown.
Results within 1 mile of University of Virginia
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
23 Units Available
Starr Hill
Six Hundred West Main
600 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
$1,290
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,760
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1299 sqft
Born of an artistic spirit and a bold objective, Six Hundred West Main reimagines downtown Charlottesville living. Drawing inspiration from the city's art, culture and music scenes, the building reverberates with an energy all its own.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
10 Units Available
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,142
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barracks West in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Johnson Village
Beacon on 5th
100 Dalton Lane, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1474 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1496 sqft
Beacon on 5th apartments are perfectly located for immediate access to the best Charlottesville has to offer, including The University of Virginia, a brand new Wegmans, the Rivanna Trails and other parks and recreational opportunities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridge St.
Burnet on Elliott
114 Elliott Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1027 sqft
Burnet on Elliott features 10 modern apartments and 2 commercial spaces on the corner of Elliott Avenue and Ridge Street in Charlottesville, VA.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Park Avenue
428 Monroe Ln
428 Monroe Lane, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great University Location - Sunny Condo - Property Id: 290855 Great location in between the UVA Medical Center and the Lawn. This large, sunny 1 BR condo is off of Monroe Lane in a quiet building.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
2013 Inglewood Drive
2013 Inglewood Dr, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1739 sqft
Brand New and Pet Friendly Stonefield Townhome! - MOVE-IN READY! This beautiful and brand new 3 bedroom, 3.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifeville
1013 Grove Street
1013 Grove Street, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1488 sqft
1013 Grove Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 BR/2 B House Close to the UVA Hospital! Attn: UVA Nurses, Doctors, Medical Staff, and Students! - 1013 Grove Street is a rare gem in Charlottesville, with historic character and an exceptional yard

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Fry's Spring
108 Stratford Ct
108 Stratford Court, Charlottesville, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,750
2106 sqft
Impressive Home with Lots to Offer! - 6 Bdrm 3 Bath - House 108 Stratford Court Charlottesville, VA 22903 $ 3750.00 Rents by the room for 2020-2021 School year $625.00 per person per room. Water, Sewer, and electricity included in rent.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Redfields
412 HERITAGE CT
412 Heritage Ct, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1907 sqft
One level living with bright open floorplan. Kitchen was remodelled recently with top of the line appliances, gorgeous granite countertops, and spacious breakfast bar. Cathedral ceilings, gas fireplace, bright sun room and patio for entertaining.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifeville
1206 Cherry Ave # B
1206 Cherry Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to UVA Hospital We can't use Zillow to schedule showings. Showing on 7/25. Text 757-828-5818 for showing times. Available Now 2br - 1 bath. Walking distance to UVA Hospital Chair Rail, Crown mold, W+D, Dishwasher.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Hessian Hills Condominiums
142 HESSIAN HILLS CIR
142 Hessian Hills Way, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1019 sqft
Available 8/1/20. Zero steps to this wonderfully renovated three bedroom condominium! Open plan gets lots of light and has a enclosed patio for your enjoyment.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Hessian Hills Condominiums
2420 BARRACKS PL
2420 Barracks Place, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1019 sqft
Available July 1st. This is a wonderfully renovated top floor Hessian Hills condo. Three bedrooms, bath and a half. Full of light and open floor plan.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellair
41 CANTERBURY RD
41 Canterbury Road, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3452 sqft
Charming Bellair home avail NOW! Magical setting on 1.7 private acres. French Country Style Home bursting w/character and original details! Large entry hall & Entertainment size Great Room with walls of windows.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellair
49 CANTERBURY RD
49 Canterbury Road, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
4377 sqft
Convient and graceful Bellair, just minutes from UVA, shopping, country club sites and much more.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifeville
1623 GROVE ST EXT
1623 Grove Street Ext, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
2 bedroom apt. Living room. Each bedroom has private full bath. Tile floors throughout. Tiled kitchen counters. Near UVA School & Hospital. Pets possible with deposit. Walk to UVA.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkside/Eagles Landing/Condominiums
237 YELLOWSTONE DR
237 Yellowstone Drive, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1450 sqft
Where else in the Charlottesville area can you find a 4 bedroom/4 bath condo with monthly rent of $1680. HOA fees covered by the owner! This condo is located in the Eagles Landing community and is minutes away from UVA, downtown and I-64.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Hessian Hills Condominiums
140 HESSIAN HILLS CIR
140 Hessian Hills Way, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
781 sqft
Available September 1. Wonderfully renovated two bedroom, one bath top floor condominium. Special features include: hardwood floors, ceramic tile flooring, gas cooking, washer dryer.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
10th and Page
346 10-1/2 St NW
346 10 1/2 St NW, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
461 sqft
346 10-1/2 St NW Adorable 1 Bedroom House Available! - 1 BR/ 1 Bath house conveniently located on 10-1/2 Street. Bring your pets and enjoy being close to UVA and Downtown Charlottesville.
Results within 5 miles of University of Virginia
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
22 Units Available
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,244
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1390 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Belvedere in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
17 Units Available
Westfield
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Granite Park in Charlottesville, VA. Our pet friendly community offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located less than 2 miles from the University of Virginia campus, downtown and the Jefferson Theatre.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
1 Unit Available
The Apartments at Riverside Village
620 Riverside Shops Way, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1084 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Apartments at Riverside Village in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
$
14 Units Available
Four Seasons
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1100 sqft
Offering 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in the heart of Charlottesville. Located off Rio Road, we are minutes from UVA, downtown, restaurants, shopping, and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in University of Virginia, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some University of Virginia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

