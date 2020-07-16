Apartment List
/
VA
/
university of virginia
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:49 AM

47 Apartments for rent in University of Virginia, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for University of Virginia renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also eas... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Huntington Village
146 Harvest Dr
146 Harvest Drive, University of Virginia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1643 sqft
Beautifully renovated townhouse in Huntington Village! Quiet neighborhood with green spaces just a few minutes walk to Law and Darden Schools, convenient to Med and JAG and minutes to Downtown.

1 of 1

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Huntington Village
150 Harvest Dr
150 Harvest Drive, University of Virginia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1660 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short term ONLY from now to January 1-Beautifully renovated townhouse in Huntington Village! Quiet neighborhood with green spaces just a few minutes walk to Law and Darden Schools, convenient to Med and JAG and minutes to Downtown.
Results within 1 mile of University of Virginia
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
23 Units Available
Starr Hill
Six Hundred West Main
600 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
$1,485
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1299 sqft
Born of an artistic spirit and a bold objective, Six Hundred West Main reimagines downtown Charlottesville living. Drawing inspiration from the city's art, culture and music scenes, the building reverberates with an energy all its own.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
8 Units Available
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barracks West in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Ridge St.
Burnet on Elliott
114 Elliott Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1027 sqft
Burnet on Elliott features 10 modern apartments and 2 commercial spaces on the corner of Elliott Avenue and Ridge Street in Charlottesville, VA.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifeville
1013 Grove Street
1013 Grove Street, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1488 sqft
1013 Grove Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 BR/2 B House Close to the UVA Hospital! Attn: UVA Nurses, Doctors, Medical Staff, and Students! - 1013 Grove Street is a rare gem in Charlottesville, with historic character and an exceptional yard

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Fry's Spring
108 Stratford Ct
108 Stratford Court, Charlottesville, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,750
2106 sqft
Impressive Home with Lots to Offer! - 6 Bdrm 3 Bath - House 108 Stratford Court Charlottesville, VA 22903 $ 3750.00 Rents by the room for 2020-2021 School year $625.00 per person per room. Water, Sewer, and electricity included in rent.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Venable
809 Cabell Ave
809 Cabell Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Cabell Avenue - Great Location for UVA graduate schools, medical center and historical downtown Charlottesville. This house has 3 bedrooms, 2 fully renovated bathrooms, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, private backyard and much more.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Hessian Hills Condominiums
140 HESSIAN HILLS CIR
140 Hessian Hills Way, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
781 sqft
Available September 1. Wonderfully renovated two bedroom, one bath top floor condominium. Special features include: hardwood floors, ceramic tile flooring, gas cooking, washer dryer.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
10th and Page
346 10-1/2 St NW
346 10 1/2 St NW, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
461 sqft
346 10-1/2 St NW Adorable 1 Bedroom House Available! - 1 BR/ 1 Bath house conveniently located on 10-1/2 Street. Bring your pets and enjoy being close to UVA and Downtown Charlottesville.
Results within 5 miles of University of Virginia
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
17 Units Available
Four Seasons
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1100 sqft
Offering 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in the heart of Charlottesville. Located off Rio Road, we are minutes from UVA, downtown, restaurants, shopping, and more!
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
1 Unit Available
The Apartments at Riverside Village
620 Riverside Shops Way, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1084 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Apartments at Riverside Village in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
19 Units Available
Westfield
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$975
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Granite Park in Charlottesville, VA. Our pet friendly community offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located less than 2 miles from the University of Virginia campus, downtown and the Jefferson Theatre.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1119 Sunset Avenue Ext
1119 Sunset Avenue Ext, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1710 sqft
1119 Sunset Avenue Ext. - Like new townhome with three levels of living space in a fantastic location, close to the University, Downtown and 5th Street Station Shopping Center. This townhome offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath and 2 half bath.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
North Downtown
804 East Jefferson Unit
804 E Jefferson St, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
924 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - 30 Day min. Furnished or Without - - This condo is a top floor, corner unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. It is conveniently located 1 1/2 blocks from the Downtown Pavilion.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
1 Unit Available
Turtle Creek Condominiums
118 TURTLE CREEK RD
118 Turtle Creek Road, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
976 sqft
Great two bedroom condo available NOW in luxury Turtle Creek condo community! - Located by the Shops at Stonefield, this charming Charlottesville community offers great amenities close to Downtown and UVA! These cozy apartments provide ample storage

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
2 Units Available
Locust Grove
104-D Melbourne Park
104 Melbourne Park Cir, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1624 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 104-D Melbourne Park in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Belmont
1013 V Linden Ave
1013 Linden Ave, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1320 sqft
1013 V Linden Ave - Linden Town Lofts are the only condos in Belmont with town home styling and a full garage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Martha Jefferson
524 Locust Ave - Apt B
524 Locust Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Enjoy an easy stroll to Downtown Charlottesville. Upper level apartment in gorgeous Victorian home. updated bathroom, tall ceilings, hardwood floors new carpeting and deck. Small pets negotiable. Off-street parking with shared Washer/dryer room .

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1721 Belvedere Place
1721 Belvedere Place, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,045
2300 sqft
1721 Belvedere Place Available 08/17/20 1721 Belvedere Place - Great townhome in Belvedere.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
North Downtown
500 Court Sq, Apt #904
500 Court Square, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1004 sqft
Two Bedroom Available Downtown! $1000 Deposit + One Month Free! - Prime location! Two bedroom apartment located right downtown on Court Square. Apartment features hardwood flooring and elevator.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2142 Saranac Court
2142 Saranac Court, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2156 sqft
2142 Saranac Court Available 09/01/20 Over 2,000 Sqft Pantops Townhouse With Mountain/Sunset Views! - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1st This 3 bedroom, 2 half/2 full bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Barracks Rugby
1517 AMHERST ST
1517 Amherst Street, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1134 sqft
Open House on Saturday, July 18th, from 11-2 PM. Please schedule appointments in advance in order to respect social distance regulations.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier
2127 Tarleton Dr.
2127 Tarleton Drive, Charlottesville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2348 sqft
Great Home in the Greenbrier Neighborhood!! - Single family home located in the Greenbriar neighborhood. Great location convenient to Rt 250 and Rio Rd/29 corridor.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in University of Virginia, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for University of Virginia renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

University of Virginia 2 BedroomsUniversity of Virginia 3 BedroomsUniversity of Virginia Apartments with Balconies
University of Virginia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUniversity of Virginia Apartments with ParkingUniversity of Virginia Apartments with Pools
University of Virginia Apartments with Washer-DryersUniversity of Virginia Dog Friendly ApartmentsUniversity of Virginia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlottesville, VAHarrisonburg, VAFarmville, VA
Culpeper, VAPantops, VAMassanetta Springs, VA
Fishersville, VAHollymead, VACrozet, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Virginia-Main CampusLongwood University
James Madison University
Piedmont Virginia Community College