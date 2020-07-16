150 Harvest Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool guest parking

Short term ONLY from now to January 1-Beautifully renovated townhouse in Huntington Village! Quiet neighborhood with green spaces just a few minutes walk to Law and Darden Schools, convenient to Med and JAG and minutes to Downtown. Central location near restaurants, shopping, also walking distance to major UVA sports venues and JPJ events. Eat-in kitchen, den w fireplace, living & dining rooms. 3 bedrooms + main floor 1/2 BA, 2 decks, 2 wood burning fireplaces, and walk-out basement. Unit has 2 dedicated parking spots, with guest parking available. New high efficiency Nest thermostat and 15 SEER heat pump means big energy savings each month! Rent includes pool and basic cable. Other units available, 2 or 3 bedroom & with and without basements. Pets considered, with pet rent

townhouse