Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:01 PM

212 Apartments for rent in University Center, VA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in University Center offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday af...

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
University Center
20303 BEECHWOOD TERRACE
20303 Beechwood Terrace, University Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
606 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished and ready for your most discerning tenant . Bright and spacious 1 bedroom condo on top floor. Beautifully decorated with neutral colors.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
University Center
20311 BEECHWOOD TER #200
20311 Beechwood Terrace, University Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom, one bath unit on second floor. Large family room with gas fireplace & built-in bookcase. Kitchen has new granite countertops, newer appliances. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and full bath. Front loading stack washer and dryer.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
University Center
45006 UNIVERSITY DRIVE
45006 University Drive, University Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1654 sqft
WELCOME HOME! BEAUTIFUL 1700 + SQ FT TOWN HOME IN UNIVERSITY CENTER JUST RENOVATED. IN 2019 WITH NEW KITCHEN, NEW CARPETING, FRESHLY PAINTED. THIS HOME OFFERS THREE FINISHED LEVELS. 3 BEDROOMS, 2.
Results within 1 mile of University Center
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
16 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
29 Units Available
Ashbrook
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
280 Units Available
The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,578
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,043
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1412 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jameson in Dulles Town Center. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 53

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
44721 ELLSWORTH TERRACE
44721 Ellsworth Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2904 sqft
Luxury Living in Loudoun County's new downtown, One Loudoun! This 4 level townhouse is only 2 years young, has an expanded 2 car garage and lives like a single family home with an open floor plan.

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
44730 TIVERTON SQUARE
44730 Tiverton Square, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1476 sqft
Beautiful two story Condo in One Loudoun. Close to it all; Trader Joes, Restaurants, CVS. Includes use of Club House, Basketball Courts, Fitness Center, Pool, Tennis Courts, Volleyball Courts. Super clean.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Countryside
23 Bickel Ct
23 Bickel Court, Countryside, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
754 sqft
23 Bickel Ct Available 07/01/20 Renovated two bedroom, 1 bath, 2 level townhome in Countryside! - So much potential with this affordable living opportunity! Fresh paint throughout with modern accent colors, new laminate flooring.
Results within 5 miles of University Center
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
33 Units Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,489
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
23 Units Available
Potomac Lakes
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1351 sqft
Cascade Overlook is a pretty complex with a large pool, tennis courts and a putting green. The courtyard also includes a plethora of full shade trees. The clubhouse is inviting and each apartment is spacious.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
3 Units Available
Potomac Lakes
Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,485
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1195 sqft
Situated in the heart of the master-planned Cascades community of Sterling, VA. Luxury community features parking and Internet access. All units include stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:16 PM
27 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,592
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
12 Units Available
Ashburn Village
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,541
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
21 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
16 Units Available
Broadlands South
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,186
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
14 Units Available
Broadlands South
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,649
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1370 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
21 Units Available
Broadlands
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,511
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,909
1397 sqft
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
46 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,515
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
8 Units Available
Ashburn Village
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,589
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1425 sqft
Situated with convenient access to the Dulles Greenway and Loudoun County Parkway. Tenants have access to gym, trash valet, pool and car wash area. The luxurious units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Farm
21014 Timber Ridge Terrace #103
21014 Timber Ridge Terrace, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
737 sqft
Unit #103 Available 08/01/20 Condo in Center of Ashburn - Property Id: 30196 GREAT LOCATION! NEW WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT *NEW PAINTING* GORGEOUS GRANITE * UPGRADED STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES * FIRST FLOOR * CONVENIENT TO DULLES, TYSON, RESTON,

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE
1514 Ribbon Limestone Terrace, Leesburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,599
2700 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Two-floor Open Plan Luxury Condo -Walk to Wegman's - Property Id: 296969 Available August 2020 Two floor Condo across the street from Village at Leesburg (Wegman's, Travinia, Firebird's, Eggspectation, Chefscape, Wells Fargo,

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
20590 Cornstalk Ter Unit 202
20590 Cornstalk Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1184 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20590 Cornstalk Ter Unit 202 in Ashburn. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Potomac Lakes
46590 DRYSDALE TERRACE
46590 Drysdale Terrace, Cascades, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1295 sqft
Exceptional - Penthouse level condominium with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths; hardwoods in the main living area, granite and specialty backsplash in the galley kitchen, unique loft area offers separate office/living area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in University Center, VA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in University Center offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in University Center. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in University Center can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Anne Arundel County Apartments

