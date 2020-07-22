Apartment List
134 Apartments for rent in University Center, VA with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in University Center means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider ... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
University Center
20303 BEECHWOOD TERRACE
20303 Beechwood Terrace, University Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
606 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished and ready for your most discerning tenant . Bright and spacious 1 bedroom condo on top floor. Beautifully decorated with neutral colors.
Results within 1 mile of University Center
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
16 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
29 Units Available
Ashbrook
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1364 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
280 Units Available
The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,578
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,043
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1412 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jameson in Dulles Town Center. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 53

Last updated July 22 at 09:16 PM
1 Unit Available
44721 ELLSWORTH TERRACE
44721 Ellsworth Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2904 sqft
Luxury Living in Loudoun County's new downtown, One Loudoun! This 4 level townhouse is only 2 years young, has an expanded 2 car garage and lives like a single family home with an open floor plan.

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
44730 TIVERTON SQUARE
44730 Tiverton Square, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1476 sqft
Beautiful two story Condo in One Loudoun. Close to it all; Trader Joes, Restaurants, CVS. Includes use of Club House, Basketball Courts, Fitness Center, Pool, Tennis Courts, Volleyball Courts. Super clean.
Results within 5 miles of University Center
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
14 Units Available
Broadlands South
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,649
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1370 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
12 Units Available
Ashburn Village
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,541
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
20 Units Available
Broadlands
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,436
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1397 sqft
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
33 Units Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,489
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
23 Units Available
Potomac Lakes
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1351 sqft
Cascade Overlook is a pretty complex with a large pool, tennis courts and a putting green. The courtyard also includes a plethora of full shade trees. The clubhouse is inviting and each apartment is spacious.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
27 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,592
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
21 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
16 Units Available
Broadlands South
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,186
1436 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
46 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,515
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
8 Units Available
Ashburn Village
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,589
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1425 sqft
Situated with convenient access to the Dulles Greenway and Loudoun County Parkway. Tenants have access to gym, trash valet, pool and car wash area. The luxurious units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Broadlands South
21792 Dragon's Green Sq
21792 Dragons Green Square, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1195 sqft
21792 Dragon's Green Sq Available 09/01/20 PARKSIDE @ ASHBURN - THIS WONT LAST LONG!!! THREE LEVEL TOWNHOME WITH A 2 CAR GARAGE!!! LOWER LEVEL IS THE GARAGE AND DEN/OFFICE AND ENTRANCE FOYER!!! VERY LARGE MIDDLE LEVEL OFFERS AN EAT IN KITCHEN

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Farm
43302 RailStop Terrace
43302 Railstop Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1694 sqft
Summer Move Ashburn - Ashburn Farm TH in Stonebridge HS District. Light-filled home in a private neighborhood with mature trees in the backyard, centrally located minutes from the toll road, grocery store, restaurant, tennis courts, and pool.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
20590 Cornstalk Ter Unit 202
20590 Cornstalk Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1184 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20590 Cornstalk Ter Unit 202 in Ashburn. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Sugarland Run
119 VICTORIA PL
119 Victoria Place, Sugarland Run, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
One of the largest Laguna models in the neighborhood. Sits on a premium lot backing to trees in sought after Sugarland Run. Features include NEW paint & carpet, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, 3rd bedroom/loft with walk-in closets.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Belmont
20076 NORTHVILLE HILLS TERRACE
20076 Northvillehills Terrace, Belmont, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2640 sqft
Beautiful 3 BR,3.5 BA Town home in Belmont golf club gated community. Bright+open floor plan. Huge Deck, Hardwood floors, granite Counters, walk-in closets, New paint. Rec room w/ walk out, built in speaker wiring, recessed LED lighting.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
45770 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE
45770 Winding Branch Terrace, Dulles Town Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1696 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Belmont
20381 MEDALIST DR
20381 Medalist Drive, Belmont, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
Enjoy all what Belmont country club has to offer* amenities include lawn & landscape maintenance*high speed internet* cable TV.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
20605 CORNSTALK TERRACE
20605 Cornstalk Terrace, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
862 sqft
1 bed 1 bath condo in the heart of Ashburn Village at Lakeshore Condos. Walkout patio just feet from the lake. Minutes from Dulles Airport and Route 7. Exceptional views of Pavilion Lake from all areas of the condo.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in University Center, VA

Finding apartments with a pool in University Center means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in University Center could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

