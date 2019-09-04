All apartments in University Center
Find more places like 45051 BRAE TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Center, VA
/
45051 BRAE TERRACE
Last updated September 4 2019 at 3:23 PM

45051 BRAE TERRACE

45051 Brae Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

45051 Brae Ter, University Center, VA 20147
University Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 10-1-19; DETACHED GARAGE AND DRIVEWAY FOR PARKING; BRIGHT/AIRY/FULL OF NATURAL LIGHT; TOP LEVEL CONDO-2 BED, 2 BATH; WATER/SEWER AND CONDO FEE INCLUDED IN RENT; PRIVACY-SURROUNDED BY TREES; VAULTED CEILING; PRIVATE BALCONY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45051 BRAE TERRACE have any available units?
45051 BRAE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Center, VA.
What amenities does 45051 BRAE TERRACE have?
Some of 45051 BRAE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45051 BRAE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
45051 BRAE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45051 BRAE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 45051 BRAE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Center.
Does 45051 BRAE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 45051 BRAE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 45051 BRAE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45051 BRAE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45051 BRAE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 45051 BRAE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 45051 BRAE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 45051 BRAE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 45051 BRAE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45051 BRAE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 45051 BRAE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 45051 BRAE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VADulles Town Center, VALansdowne, VACountryside, VASterling, VACascades, VABroadlands, VA
Dranesville, VAGreat Falls, VALowes Island, VABrambleton, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VAMcNair, VAFloris, VAFranklin Farm, VASouth Riding, VAChantilly, VAStone Ridge, VAWolf Trap, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia