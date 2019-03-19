All apartments in University Center
Find more places like 20313 BEECHWOOD TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Center, VA
/
20313 BEECHWOOD TERRACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20313 BEECHWOOD TERRACE

20313 Beechwood Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

20313 Beechwood Terrace, University Center, VA 20147
University Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great location and price for this 2 bedroom 1 bath condo! New carpet, tile backsplash, and granite counters. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Large bath. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20313 BEECHWOOD TERRACE have any available units?
20313 BEECHWOOD TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Center, VA.
What amenities does 20313 BEECHWOOD TERRACE have?
Some of 20313 BEECHWOOD TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20313 BEECHWOOD TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20313 BEECHWOOD TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20313 BEECHWOOD TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20313 BEECHWOOD TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Center.
Does 20313 BEECHWOOD TERRACE offer parking?
No, 20313 BEECHWOOD TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 20313 BEECHWOOD TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20313 BEECHWOOD TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20313 BEECHWOOD TERRACE have a pool?
No, 20313 BEECHWOOD TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 20313 BEECHWOOD TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20313 BEECHWOOD TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20313 BEECHWOOD TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20313 BEECHWOOD TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20313 BEECHWOOD TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20313 BEECHWOOD TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VADulles Town Center, VALansdowne, VACountryside, VASterling, VACascades, VABroadlands, VA
Dranesville, VAGreat Falls, VALowes Island, VABrambleton, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VAMcNair, VAFloris, VAFranklin Farm, VASouth Riding, VAChantilly, VAStone Ridge, VAWolf Trap, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia