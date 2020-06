Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

End-unit, 3-level townhouse with garage in University Center located close to Rt 28, Rt 7, and One Loudoun. 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with a large living area on the main level and living area with fireplace on entry level. French doors connect the two secondary bedrooms. Step outside to the large deck or private lower level walkout to a patio and fenced yard. Enjoy the ideal commuter location and short distances to everything you'll want in Ashburn. *No pets & no smoking.*