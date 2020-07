Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center 24hr concierge fire pit 24hr gym pool pool table lobby alarm system conference room clubhouse coffee bar doorman elevator green community parking bbq/grill bike storage internet access media room new construction online portal package receiving valet service

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Arise to a new standard of luxury living. The Ascent at Spring Hill Station is more than just a home. It's a frame of mind that focuses on the elegant and refined, the modern and classical, the perfect balance between the features you deserve and high-end amenities that fit your modern lifestyle. Be part of a new Tysons - directly across from the brand new Spring Hill Silver Line Metro Station! Choose from fabulous floor plans ranging from studios to split-level townhomes with private walk-up entries. Experience The Ascent at Spring Hill Station today and be one of the first to make this extraordinary community your chic new residence.