8811 Higdon Drive Vienna VA 22182.Spacious split foyer home located near Tyson's Corner. 4 BR 2.5 BA plus large Recreation Room with Raised Hearth fireplace. Sunny eat-in kitchen with bay window. Hardwood floors on main level. Sliding Glass door from dining room to delightful patio overlooking beautiful secluded back yard--magnificent flowering cherry tree!! Over sized garage & extra parking pad. Walk to elementary school. Minutes to Metro, Wolf Trap outdoor concert venue, both Tyson's Corner malls, shopping and restaurants. Easy access to Rt 495, Rt 66, Rt 123, and Rt 7.