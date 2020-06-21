All apartments in Tysons Corner
Tysons Corner, VA
8811 HIGDON DRIVE
8811 HIGDON DRIVE

8811 Higdon Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

8811 Higdon Drive, Tysons Corner, VA 22182

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
8811 Higdon Drive Vienna VA 22182.Spacious split foyer home located near Tyson's Corner. 4 BR 2.5 BA plus large Recreation Room with Raised Hearth fireplace. Sunny eat-in kitchen with bay window. Hardwood floors on main level. Sliding Glass door from dining room to delightful patio overlooking beautiful secluded back yard--magnificent flowering cherry tree!! Over sized garage & extra parking pad. Walk to elementary school. Minutes to Metro, Wolf Trap outdoor concert venue, both Tyson's Corner malls, shopping and restaurants. Easy access to Rt 495, Rt 66, Rt 123, and Rt 7.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8811 HIGDON DRIVE have any available units?
8811 HIGDON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 8811 HIGDON DRIVE have?
Some of 8811 HIGDON DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8811 HIGDON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8811 HIGDON DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8811 HIGDON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8811 HIGDON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 8811 HIGDON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8811 HIGDON DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 8811 HIGDON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8811 HIGDON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8811 HIGDON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8811 HIGDON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8811 HIGDON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8811 HIGDON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8811 HIGDON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8811 HIGDON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8811 HIGDON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8811 HIGDON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
